<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2023 Second-Quarter Results
Business Wire

Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2023 Second-Quarter Results

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2023 second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 26, before the market opens.


Later that morning, John H. Stone, president and CEO, and Mike Wagnes, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company’s results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company’s website at https://investor.allegion.com/. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-883-0383 in the United States or 412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 4590109. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company’s website later that day.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Whitney Moorman – Reputation Management Leader

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:
Jobi Coyle – Director, Investor Relations

317-810-3107

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Articoli correlati

Visa to Acquire Pismo

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pismo, a cloud-native issuer...
Continua a leggere

TechTarget to Announce 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled to Begin at 5:00 p.m. ETNEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global...
Continua a leggere

Binarly Wins Finalist Spot at Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Binarly, providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware supply chain protection platform, has won a spot as...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Visa to Acquire Pismo

Business Wire