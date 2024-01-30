Home Business Wire Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2023 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Results
Business Wire

Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2023 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Results

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 20, before the market opens.


Later that morning, John H. Stone, president and CEO, and Mike Wagnes, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company’s results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company’s website at https://investor.allegion.com/. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the United States or 1-412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 4851558. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company’s website later that day.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Whitney Moorman – Director, Global Communications

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:
Jobi Coyle – Director, Investor Relations

317-810-3107

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Articoli correlati

Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native networks, today reported preliminary financial results for the...
Continua a leggere

Zapata AI to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Webinar on February 8, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Webinar will detail how Zapata AI’s quantum techniques for generative AI can help enterprises solve complex industrial-scale problems.BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zapata...
Continua a leggere

Atkore Inc. Initiates Quarterly Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php