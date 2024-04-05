Allegion Named 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has received the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.









“ Congratulations to the 60 organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great place to work. Your commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets you apart. Thank you for setting a new global standard in what it means to be a thriving workplace,” said Jon Clifton, Gallup CEO.

The GEWA winners’ ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 11 times higher than the global average. Worldwide, only 23% of employees are engaged — that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace — and just 33% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. At winning GEWA organizations, 70% of employees are engaged.

“ Employee engagement isn’t just a nice-to-have at Allegion; it’s core to how we achieve our business strategy. We know that engaged employees are more productive, produce higher quality work and leverage their unique strengths to deliver innovative solutions to our customers. By living our values and taking ownership of engagement, we accelerate Allegion’s success and advance our mission of pioneering safety,” said Jen Hawes, Allegion senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

“ We have a responsibility to keep our employees safe, operate sustainably, live up to our high ethical standards and serve the communities where we work and live. I’m proud of the progress we’re making and grateful to be part of this high-performing team,” added John Stone, Allegion president and CEO.

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

For a complete list of GEWA winners and more about the selection process, visit the winners’ page.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.7 billion in revenue in 2023, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

