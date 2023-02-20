Allconnect Launches Chameleon, White-label Digital Application for Home Services

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allconnect, the leading comparison marketplace platform that simplifies connecting home services, announces the launch of Chameleon, a digital white-label application that enables any website to generate incremental revenue by offering a choice-based marketplace for home services to its customers.

Allconnect, part of the Red Ventures portfolio, built Chameleon on patented technology with proprietary data structures and machine learning to enhance the experience for consumers searching for broadband solutions available in their area. At the heart of Chameleon is an engine that identifies multiple providers over 99% of the time and blends into a publisher’s brand guidelines. Further, it allows consumers to quickly compare and order the services that make the most sense for them.

Wesley Higgins, Customer Experience Technology Manager of Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company stated, “We’ve had a strategy to provide more personalization in our online customer experiences and Chameleon was a perfect fit for that. Also, many customers are accessing our website through a mobile phone and Chameleon has a great look and feel to it. It was really simple to put in place and increases customer satisfaction creating a win-win for our business and customers.”

“Chameleon extends the technology behind our choice-based platform and enables a tailored CX presented seamlessly within our client’s websites,” said Allconnect Executive Vice President Kim Shumway. “In addition to fiber, cable, telco and 5G options, Chameleon will soon add the ability to offer energy, insurance, protection, streaming, and other services, making it a one-stop shop for any website looking to increase conversion and customer satisfaction.”

About Allconnect

For the last 25 years Allconnect’s proprietary platform has offered over 40 million consumers a free, one-stop comparison marketplace to personalize and connect broadband, media, telecom, utility, energy, and home protection products. Part of the Red Ventures portfolio, our clients can now leverage the power of our next generation platforms to enable them to offer their customers expert advice, personalized experiences, and relevant information and tools to make informed decisions. For more information about Allconnect, visit us on LinkedIn.

About Red Ventures

Red Ventures (RV) is home to a diverse portfolio of industry-leading brands and businesses, strategic partnerships, and proprietary technology – including Allconnect, Bankrate, Lonely Planet, CNET, The Points Guy, BestColleges and more. Together, RV helps millions of people worldwide make life’s most important decisions, accelerates digital adaptation, and innovates the online consumer experience by improving every step of the consumer journey – from first discovery of information, throughout the decision-making process, to transactions. Visit www.redventures.com or follow @RedVentures on social media to learn more.

