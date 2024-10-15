AllClear ID® Launches Health Bank One™ with Personalized Medical Intelligence

The world’s first digital health bank combines a patient’s medical records with AI to produce personalized insights for everyone involved in their care

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AllClear ID, a leader in digital identity, today announces the launch of Health Bank One™, an innovative new solution that empowers patients to take charge of their medical records and utilize personalized artificial intelligence to guide their unique care journey. The user-friendly app assists individuals with collecting their complete medical histories and leverages medical AI to provide insights into their health that can be shared in seconds with everyone involved in their care.





Built on a mobile ID platform that secures more than 1 billion financial transactions per year, Health Bank One can gather an individual’s electronic and hard-copy medical records and images and consolidate them into one digitized account protected by mobile biometric authentication and multiple layers of encryption. The platform is further enhanced by Care Guide™, an in-app AI chat feature currently powered by GPT-4o that helps patients better understand their records and care plans. Care Guide provides Personalized Medical Intelligence™ by decoding medical jargon and analyzing an individual’s medical records to give real-time answers to questions about diagnoses, test results, prescribed courses of treatment and more. The insights provided by Care Guide can help prepare patients for more meaningful interactions with their healthcare providers.

“Today, corporations control our medical data and limit access to medical expertise to just 17 minutes per visit. During my son’s experience with brain cancer, it became clear that this way of sharing information was defective,” said Bo Holland, CEO and founder of Health Bank One. “Given my work in digital banking, I wanted to treat my son’s data like money—put it all in one centralized account and authorize access to everyone involved in his care.

“Then in 2022, Congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which gave patients the right to control their data,” Holland added. “So, we built Health Bank One to make it easy to exercise those rights and solve the information sharing problem. Health Bank One puts patients back in control by simplifying health record retrieval, organizing their records into a secure health summary, and providing AI-generated explanations and insights.”

With Health Bank One, AllClear ID also serves as a patients’ rights advocate by enforcing open healthcare laws, including the Cures Act to gather complete medical records from all healthcare providers. The app can even collect non-electronic charts, care notes and lab results and digitize them to provide a complete picture of health for patients and their various care teams. The Health Bank One team relies on a proven, transparent process for continuous follow-up on record requests designed to ensure that all providers remain in compliance with federal policy. This service takes the burden off patients to track down their complete medical histories and creates a reliable source of truth accessible at every point of care.

“Having a longitudinal record of a patient’s medical history with patient-consent is a game changer for medical research. Enabling the patient to easily retrieve all their records and consent to sharing them in real time will improve the speed and efficiency of clinical research, ultimately helping find cures,” said Preston Campbell III, M.D., former CEO of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Following a successful unveiling at the Dell Children’s Foundation AI Conference in Austin in September, Health Bank One is now available to the public through the Apple store or Google Play. Membership in Health Bank One, including record retrieval and secure storage, consolidation of all medical records, access to the AI-powered Care Guide, and all other benefits, costs $14.95 per month. The app offers a 30-day free trial with a limit of three record orders, and members can cancel at any time.

In the coming months, Health Bank One intends to enhance app capabilities to allow individuals to manage health records for family members. In addition, it will continue to partner with leading healthcare organizations and research groups to evaluate new AI models to increase the breadth of medical knowledge used by Care Guide in providing personalized guidance.

For more information, visit healthbankone.com.

About Health Bank One

Health Bank One is the latest solution by AllClear ID, where the team brings decades of experience building and supporting digital identity products and services that are SOC2 Type 2 certified. The membership-based app serves as a dedicated medical record retrieval and storage platform protected by banking-grade security including mobile biometrics and multiple layers of encryption. It also provides Care Guide, an in-app chatbot feature powered by GPT-4o that can interact with a patient’s own records to provide Personalized Medical Intelligence™. Health Bank One is designed to conform to HIPAA privacy and security standards.

