Allan Dow and Marti Kirsch of Logility Honored as 2023 Supply Chain Pros to Know

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logility, Inc., a leader in prescriptive supply chain planning, announced Allan Dow and Marti Kirsch as winners of the 2023 Pros to Know award by Supply and Demand Chain Executive. The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage their supply chain for competitive advantage.

“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They’re actually in the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”

With a critical focus on client success, Dow is known for helping brands like Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, Wrangler, Herbalife Nutrition, Jockey, Ashley Furniture and The Home Depot make supply chain decisions with confidence, despite economic uncertainty.

Over the last year, Dow has focused efforts on critical client success initiatives for network optimization, traceability, and labor challenges. One critical achievement was his team’s acquisition of network optimization provider Starboard Solutions, which helps supply chain leaders explore “what if” scenarios within their networks. Dow recognized immediately the value this capability could be to users needing to quickly model their supply chain networks across multiple scenarios.

Another achievement is Mr. Dow and team’s traceability efforts. The team worked with U.S. Customs to help inform and balance national regulations with the latest traceability technology support initiatives. Logility’s platform provides clients the opportunity to visualize the global relationships of their interconnected supply network.

Finally, Dow put focus into overcoming industry labor shortages to staff his teams quickly and ensure Logility’s partners could move forward with critical programs. By attracting, retaining and swiftly onboarding the right talent, Mr. Dow and his team consistently deliver added value and support to clients.

“Uncertainty is, without a doubt, one of the biggest challenges facing today’s supply chain professionals. Our team at Logility is focused on delivering peace of mind through deeper visibility into nodes across the supply chain, and I see this Pros to Know award as validation of our efforts,” said Alan Dow, president, Logility. “We’ll continue to build more sustainable supply chains — in all senses of the word — alongside our clients.”

Kirsch leads Logility’s global marketing strategy and champions internal initiatives designed to streamline processes and ensure value is delivered to employees, clients and partners. Kirsch’s proudest achievement in the last 12 months was designing and implementing programs to eliminate siloed operations and lack of clear job responsibilities and objectives.

Kirsch successfully created definition, structure and objectives at the individual role level while increasing each employee’s understanding of and appreciation for how they contribute to the overall corporate mission. She introduced a new organizational structure that emphasized engagement with other areas of the business and embraced the belief that Marketing plays a key role in client success.

Kirsch also led an internal and external supply chain education program using webcasts, whitepapers and other engagement techniques. “Every day I get to tell the stories of the professionals and technologies changing the way we think of supply chain planning — and to see how the industry has responded, whether clients or partners, analysts or the media, is a phenomenal reward, especially becoming a Pro to Know,” said Marti Kirsch, executive vice president of marketing at Logility. “We have plenty of exciting new stories on the horizon, and we hope you’ll continue to follow us on this journey toward more precise and purposeful supply chains.”

