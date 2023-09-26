All Traffic Data, a Seaport Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires Traffic Survey Specialists

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–All Traffic Data Services, LLC (“ATD”), a traffic data collection and analysis firm, recently announced that it has acquired Traffic Survey Specialists, Inc. (“TSS”), a Delray Beach-based provider of traffic data collection and analysis services for civil engineering firms, government transportation authorities, and commercial customers in southern Florida.





The acquisition adds the thirteenth office to All Traffic Data’s network of locations across the Southeast, Central, and Western regions of the US. Partnering with TSS, a trusted leader in south Florida for nearly 30 years, reflects All Traffic Data’s investment in serving Florida and the Southeast. The Delray Beach office represents All Traffic Data’s third office in Florida, following Jacksonville and Lakeland, and extends ATD’s service capabilities across the southern end of Florida.

Kevin McNally, TSS’s founder, will provide the ATD team with ongoing guidance and advisory support, effective immediately.

Eric Boivin, CEO of ATD, said, “Our partnership with TSS underscores our commitment to bringing best-in-class service and data collection expertise to our customers on a foundation of deep regional resources. With this acquisition, we have extensive coverage of Florida and the broader Southeast through our offices in Georgia and South Carolina.”

Kevin McNally, founder of TSS, said, “Together with ATD, we look forward to bringing our clients greater service capabilities and geographic depth. Our combined resources ensure we can provide the right data solutions to customers across the transportation and infrastructure landscape with speed and quality.”

The combined company’s service offerings include tech-enabled traffic pattern surveys, average daily traffic counts, turning movement counts, origin / destination studies, safety studies and crash diagrams, Geographic Information Systems (“GIS”) data collection and management, parking studies, non-intrusive radar data, and permanently installed occupancy data. The company also offers consulting services for transportation infrastructure maintenance, development, and safety.

About All Traffic Data

Founded in 2001 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, All Traffic Data provides traffic data collection and reporting, consulting services and transportation asset management to a multitude of civil engineering firms, state and local transportation authorities, commercial establishments and cities across the US. ATD has offices in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Nebraska, Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. For additional information, visit www.alltrafficdata.net.

About Traffic Survey Specialists

Traffic Survey Specialists was founded in 1994 in Delray Beach, Florida. TSS provides traffic data collection and analysis to engineering firms and transportation authorities in southern Florida. Services include traffic volume, speed, and classification counts, turning movement counts, bicycle and pedestrian counts, parking studies, and queuing observations, among other services.

About Seaport Capital

Founded in 1997, Seaport Capital is a lower middle market buyout firm that invests in communication infrastructure and services, business and information services and media companies (the “Focus Sectors”). Seaport’s senior investment team has over 100 years of combined experience investing in the Focus Sectors, and the team has worked collectively for over 15 years. Seaport typically invests $10 to $30 million of equity capital in companies generating EBITDA between $3 and $15 million, with the goal of maximizing the return on invested capital. Seaport’s substantial industry expertise and investing experience enable it to develop successful strategies; its relationships and team help achieve them. Nearly all of Seaport’s platform investments have been owned by founders or entrepreneurs seeking a collaborative institutional partner to provide the financial and operational resources to grow their businesses and execute on a successful strategic plan. For additional information, visit www.seaportcapital.com.

Contacts

Kathleen Holohan



VP, IR & Marketing



Seaport Capital



212-847-8915



Kholohan@seaportcapital.com