All-New Weber® Q™ Barbecue Range Recognised in Australia’s International Good Design Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation

Australian Good Design Awards 2024: Celebrating the Transformative Impact of Design

ADELAIDE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weber-Stephen Products LLC, the global leader in outdoor cooking, technology, and products, has been awarded an Australian Good Design Award in the Product Design category for its all-new Weber® Q™ range of gas barbecues. The Australian Good Design Awards is an annual showcase of the very best in design and innovation. The program focuses on recognising, rewarding and celebrating the projects, people and brands behind great designs that have the potential to shape a better world.

Mike McDonald, Managing Director, Weber Asia-Pacific, said, “ This acknowledgment from Good Design Australia is the result of the fantastic collaboration amongst our global team, who worked together to reimagine this market-leading product into a design perfectly suited for today’s Australian and New Zealand barbecue enthusiasts.”

Rachel Wye, Managing Director of Good Design Australia, remarked, “ This year’s Awards reflect the profound ripple effects that exceptional design can have on people, place and planet. The projects honoured in these Awards exemplify how thoughtful design can drive meaningful change, not only enhancing user experiences and the way people interact with the world, but also contributing to a more sustainable and more prosperous future. The Australian Good Design Awards are proud to recognise the truly inspirational work that is being done across different design disciplines, sectors and industries in Australia and overseas.”

In its evaluation of the Weber Q barbecue range, the Good Design Jury noted: “ The latest Weber Q gas barbecue range reimagines the iconic Weber Q, which has been a cornerstone of outdoor cooking in Australia and New Zealand for over twenty years. This new range enhances the original’s reliability, versatility, and ease of use with an improved burner system, an expanded temperature range, new trolleys, accessories, and the integration of Weber Connect® technology.”

The Jury also praised the Weber Q design team for taking a beloved classic to new heights with advanced features while preserving its hallmark simplicity. The redesign not only retains the essence of its predecessor but also introduces significant improvements that enable users to explore new grilling techniques and achieve exceptional results. As it has for nearly two decades, the Weber Q range continues to set a high benchmark for outdoor cooking.

PROJECT DETAILS:



Project Title:



All-New Weber Q Barbecue Range



Designed in:



United States of America



Designed by:



Weber-Stephen Products LLC



Commissioned by:



Weber-Stephen Products Co. (Australia) Pty Ltd

ABOUT THE WEBER Q BARBECUE

The Weber Q barbecue, first introduced in Australia in 2003 and later in New Zealand, created a new category of compact gas barbecues and reset the performance standards of an affordable gas barbecue. Over the past 20 years, the Weber Q barbecue has become an iconic and instantly recognisable, market-leading product and a staple of life and cooking outdoors across these two countries.

The Weber Q range is available on weber.com, in Weber Stores, and from retail partners across Australia and New Zealand. Outdoor cooks can select from nine models and several colours, including Flame Red, Midnight Black, Charcoal Grey, or Smoke Grey (available colours vary by model). Weber Q barbecues start from $369.00 (AUS) / $449.00 (NZ). A five-year limited warranty backs each barbecue.

ABOUT GOOD DESIGN AUSTRALIA AND THE AUSTRALIAN GOOD DESIGN AWARDS

Good Design Australia is an international design promotion organisation responsible for managing the annual Australian Good Design Awards and other signature design events. With a proud history that dates back to 1958, Good Design Australia remains committed to promoting the importance of design to business, industry, government and the general public and the critical role it plays in creating a better, safer and more prosperous world.

These Awards recognise a diverse range of projects from Australia and abroad, encompassing architectural design, engineering, digital and communication design, and emerging fields such as design strategy, social impact and policy design – a new standalone category introduced in 2024. This year’s entries were rigorously evaluated by more than 80 distinguished Jurors from around the globe, including designers, engineers, architects, and industry leaders. For more information, visit www.good-design.org

ABOUT WEBER-STEPHEN PRODUCTS LLC

Weber, headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is the world’s leading barbecue brand. The Company’s founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original kettle charcoal barbecue more than 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet, and electric barbecues, smokers, griddles, and accessories designed to help outdoor cooks create amazing memories and delicious food. Weber offers its barbecues, accessories, services, and experiences to a passionate community of millions across more than 70 countries.

Weber, Q, and Weber Connect are registered trademarks owned by Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

Contacts

Nicole Parker: nparker@weber.com

Kristina Peterson-Lohman: media@weber.com