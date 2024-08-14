Alivi Health Has Once Again Made It Onto the Inc. 5000 Annual List, Marking the Sixth Consecutive Year the Company Has Achieved This Accomplishment

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alivi Health, a leading licensed Third-Party Administrator (TPA), that manages specialty provider networks and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), connecting members, credentialed providers and payors on a single benefit management platform, announced today that once again they secured a spot on the Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.





The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Alivi Health has achieved this milestone for the sixth consecutive time, securing the 2,634th position this year.

“We are honored and thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth consecutive year,” said Magdiel Rodriguez, CEO of Alivi Health. “This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. Our sustained growth is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare, and we remain focused on delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners as we continue to expand and advance our mission.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Alivi Health

Alivi Health is a leading licensed Third-Party Administrator (TPA), that manages specialty provider networks and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), connecting members, credentialed providers and payors on a single benefit management platform. Alivi’s comprehensive benefits platform enables health plans and state agencies to streamline costs, enhance care quality, tackle social determinants of health, boost member engagement, and gain a competitive edge. For more information visit Alivi.com and for media inquiries, please get in touch with marketing@alivi.com.

