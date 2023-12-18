Alivi Health Achieves 90% Digitization, Elevating Member Experience Through Enhanced Trackability

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alivi Health, a leading non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker based in Miami, Florida, is excited to announce a significant advancement in its digitization efforts. The company has successfully achieved an exceptional 90% digitization rate for its NEMT solution, leveraging state-of-the-art GPS technology. This state-of-the-art solution guarantees accurate trip tracking and monitoring, enhancing service reliability, and minimizing member wait times while elevating overall satisfaction.





In an era where digital transformation is pivotal, Alivi Health stands at the forefront of transforming the NEMT industry using proprietary technology. A significant differentiator in the industry is their Integrated Transportation Platform and seamless implementation process, which have garnered significant acclaim in the industry, setting them apart from the competition.

By leveraging the power of digitization, Alivi Health has achieved an astonishingly low missed trip rate of less than 0.04%. This exceptional performance has propelled member satisfaction to a near-perfect score, showcasing Alivi Health’s commitment to delivering reliable and outstanding transportation services.

Historically, transportation services have often been the subject of high complaint rates among members. However, Alivi’s commitment to digitization and advanced technology has transformed NEMT services into a crucial factor that drives higher Star Ratings. “ Since my health plan switched to Alivi Health, it has been great. Their mobile app is very easy to use, even for someone like me who didn’t grow up with technology. I can track when my ride is arriving, and I always make it on time to my appointments. Alivi Health has been wonderful,” expressed a Health Plan Member.

“ Ensuring that members arrive at their appointments on time is directly linked to continuity of care and improved health outcomes,” emphasized Caleb Rojas, President of Alivi Health. “ With our relentless focus on developing advanced technology and digitizing NEMT, we have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact it has on people’s lives. By enabling reliable and timely transportation services, we are empowering individuals to access the care they need when they need it most, ultimately leading to better overall health and well-being.”

As Alivi Health continues to lead NEMT innovation, this digitization milestone sets a new standard for the industry. The company remains focused on pushing the boundaries of technology to help health plans reduce costs, improve quality, and increase member satisfaction.

To learn more about Alivi Health and its innovative non-emergency medical transportation solution, please visit https://alivi.com/transportation/.

About Alivi Health

Alivi Health manages card, transportation, and specialty benefits. Alivi’s integrated benefits platform makes it easy for health plans and state agencies to reduce costs, improve care quality, address social determinants of health, enhance the member experience, increase member engagement, and create a competitive advantage for health plans.

Contacts

Gabriel.Rojas@alivi.com