Aliro Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2024

Advanced Secure Networking Provider Wins Publisher’s Choice Award in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aliro today announced that it won a Publisher’s Choice Award for its leading secure networking solution from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Aliro is building secure communications networks for today’s evolving threat landscape, and offers AliroNet™ to run advanced secure networks that are capable of supporting a wide variety of applications including modern secure communications, secure access to cloud and generative AI LLMs, data, and algorithms, and secure networking of quantum computers.

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine, only one year after receiving the organization’s Hot Company Award,” said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer, Aliro. “ Aliro is leading the charge in advanced secure network development by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build advanced secure networks, and we hope to continue helping organizations leverage these tools as they navigate today’s security threats.”

“Aliro embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We’re thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Aliro

Aliro offers AliroNet™ to run advanced secure networks that are capable of supporting a wide variety of applications including modern secure communications, secure access to cloud and generative AI LLMs, data, and algorithms, and secure networking of quantum computers. Aliro also provides advanced secure network simulation as a professional service or as an on-premises offer. Aliro, spun out of NarangLab at Harvard University, includes world-class experts in science, security, and networking and is leading the charge in advanced secure network development by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build advanced secure networks. AliroNet™ users include utility companies, telecommunications providers, public sector organizations, enterprises, and researchers who are simulating, designing, piloting, orchestrating, and building the world’s first advanced secure networks.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Contacts

Jenn McManus-Goode



jenn@alirosecurity.com

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive



Email: marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468



International: 1-646-586-9545



Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com