Aliro Deploys First AliroNet Quickstart Practical Entanglement-based Network

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Aliro announced the live deployment of the first AliroNet Quickstart network. This new multipurpose entanglement-based quantum network, deployed at Aliro headquarters, was designed and built to support a variety of applications such as quantum secure communications, networking of quantum processor units, interconnectivity of quantum sensors, and future qubit-based applications.

This new network performs entanglement distribution, error correction, eavesdropper detection, tomography, analysis and display of performance metrics, and BBM92 key distribution. The live network is managed, controlled, and monitored by Aliro Orchestrator, the world’s first multitenant software-defined quantum network stack for entanglement-based quantum networks. Aliro software is a hardware vendor-agnostic stack, and Aliro encourages hardware vendors to get in contact to learn how to become a qualified vendor for future deployments.

Aliro used Aliro Simulator to design and model the network architecture, deliver digital twin emulation configurations, and create profile settings for this new entanglement-based quantum network. This approach enables Aliro to model changes to the hardware components and other parameters and predict their impact on performance.

“Aliro is the recognized leader in entanglement-based quantum networking and at the forefront of exploring commercial applications,” said Dr. Eric Ostby, Chief Product Officer with Aliro, “The deployment of AliroNet Quickstart in our Massachusetts facility validates the feasibility of entanglement-based quantum networks and will accelerate our development of new features, applications, and use cases.”

Aliro announced AliroNet Quickstart in Q4 2024. This live production deployment of AliroNet Quickstart at Aliro headquarters establishes a first of its kind entanglement-based quantum network with hardware sourced from multiple vendors all being controlled and managed by Aliro software and firmware. This network is also being used to accelerate third-party quantum network hardware vendor integration and demonstrates the advantages of hardware vendor-agnostic software orchestration and control through the design based on seven different hardware vendors.

About Aliro

Aliro, The Quantum Networking Company®, offers AliroNet® to run entanglement-based Quantum Networks for applications such as Quantum Secure Communications (QSC), secure interconnect of clouds and data centers, networking of quantum computers, and networking of distributed quantum sensors. AliroNet is also used to implement comprehensive Advanced Secure Networks which include Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). Aliro provides quantum network simulation as a professional service or as an on-premises offer. AliroNet users include utility companies, telecommunications providers, public sector organizations, enterprises, and researchers who are simulating, designing, piloting, orchestrating, and building the world's first quantum networks. Visit us at www.AliroTech.com.

