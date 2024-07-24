Alipay+ Expands to Serve 90 Million Global Merchants in 2024 Summer Campaign Following UEFA EURO Craze

Over 30% increase in tourists paying with their preferred home payment app in Europe via Alipay+ during UEFA EURO 2024

Alipay+ continues to work with global merchants to welcome cross-border travelers with a series of promotions, tax refund services

Alipay+ global merchant coverage has grown to 90 million, connecting them to users of more than 30 Alipay+ payment partners, enabling more businesses to benefit from travel peaks as tourism regains pre-pandemic levels

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alipay+, the cross-border mobile payment and digitalization solutions operated by Ant International, continued its global summer campaign, which was kicked off by UEFA EURO 2024, in preparation for the travel industry’s full rebound by the end of 20241.









Alipay+ is the Official Payment Partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™, and connects leading e-wallets and bank apps, including European partners like Bluecode and Tinaba, to 400,000 merchants across Europe. During EURO 2024 from 14 June to 14 July:

Alipay+ merchants in Europe saw a year-on-year increase of 27% in terms of transactions made from its partner e-wallets, many of which are mobile payment leaders in Asia. The number of tourists who paid with their preferred home payment app via Alipay+ rose by over 30% during the championship period.

Mobile-savvy travelers from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Europe, Malaysia and South Korea lead the European travel craze in terms of the number of transactions and total spending.

While retail remains the most popular activity, travelers also pay with their home payment apps via Alipay+ at pharmacies and attractions, as Alipay+ increases its coverage in essential travel scenarios.

Cross-border consumption rose with varied user and merchant campaigns across UEFA EURO host cities like Berlin and Munich. In Germany, Alipay+ transactions increased by more than 73%, with a 40% increase in the number of merchants accepting an Alipay+ transaction, compared to the year before.

“The surge in Alipay+ transactions during UEFA EURO 2024 shows the power of sports and major events to unite people and drive cross-border tourism,” said Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International. “European merchants and partners embraced new digital payment trends with remarkable openness and agility. At Ant International, we will continue to expand merchant coverage for consumers and bring more international businesses to the doors of global SMEs.”

Alipay+ turns the heat up with global summer campaign

This summer, tourists will be able to pay with their preferred payment apps via Alipay+ at more than 90 million global merchants in 66 markets as Alipay+ merchant coverage continues to grow, connecting them to users of more than 30 payment partners.

With Europe expected to be one of the top destinations during summer, Alipay+ will continue its momentum from its UEFA EURO 2024 drive, with more joint campaigns with partners to promote usage of their home payment apps in Europe, and offering exclusive promotions at leading merchants, particularly in key destinations like the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Besides retailers, Alipay+ is also working with local partners to ensure more local businesses can benefit. For example, tourists can enjoy special deals at many small shops in Chinatown in Milan, with more small businesses across Europe to be progressively onboarded. Alipay+ is also adding more digital conveniences for tourists through its recent integration with the taxi app FREENOW, available in 7 European countries, and partnerships for digital tax refunds. The latter allows Chinese tourists to receive instant tax refunds on their Alipay app in-store.

In Japan, where more than 2 million merchants accept Alipay+, tourists from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, the Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand can enjoy special discounts at 300,000 merchants across the country, including airport shops, department stores, premium shopping malls, convenience store chains, electronics and appliances retailers, and health and beauty shops.

In South Korea, Alipay+ is rolling out summer promotions with leading retailers, theme parks, traditional market and transportation providers, including duty-free stores and department stores operated by Hyundai, Shilla, Shinsegae, Lotte World, ZeroPay Jeju market and Olive Young, for users of AlipayHK, GCash, Touch ‘n Go eWallet and TrueMoney.

Alipay+ expanded its acceptance for transportation in South Korea, making it easier for tourists to travel around. In Jeju, users of Alipay+ partners, including Alipay, AlipayHK, GCash, Touch ’n Go eWallet and TrueMoney, can simply use their own payment apps to pay for bus rides. The convenience extends beyond local transportation. Chinese tourists can book train tickets to travel across the country through a dedicated mini-program operated by Korail within the Alipay app.

Through its collaboration with ZeroPay, South Korea’s national QR standard, Alipay+ is accepted by more than 1.9 million merchants.

Alipay+ and its partners continue to make travel more seamless in the Chinese mainland, including the recent expansion of the International Consumer-Friendly Zone Program to Chengdu and Chongqing, as well as Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai. Tourists visiting the Chinese mainland can pay across more than 80 million merchants by linking their international credit cards to the Alipay app or via 12 other Alipay+ partner payment methods.

In Southeast Asia (SEA), where Alipay+ is widely accepted, users of AlipayHK, Touch ’n Go eWallet, GCash and TrueMoney can purchase discounted travel packs for use at all Alipay+ merchants in the region. Through its partnership with national QRs in Singapore and Malaysia, Alipay+ merchants in the region include many micro and small merchants like hawker stalls in Singapore, that will allow tourists to truly ‘travel like a local’.

With SEA being a popular destination for Chinese tourists, Alipay+ is introducing more innovation and campaigns via Alipay, one of its payment partners, including exclusive campaigns with more than 30 of the most popular retailers – including Central Retail, The Mall Group and King Power in Thailand, Pavilion and Sunway Velocity in Malaysia, and Jewel, Resorts Word Sentosa and Mandai in Singapore.

Additionally, in Thailand, the top SEA destination for Chinese tourists, Alipay+ is enhancing its Alipay+ D-hub and Amazing Thailand e-card – a joint digital travel innovation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand – within the Alipay app, to promote more cities, more merchants and offer more discounts.

About Alipay+

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border digital payment, marketing and digitalization solutions that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment and a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

1 UN Tourism: International tourism reached 97% of pre-pandemic levels in first quarter of 2024

Contacts

Scott Lai



scott.lai@antgroup.com