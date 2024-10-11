Alignment Credit Provides Senior Secured Term Loan Commitment to Riverview Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alignment Credit, a leading provider of strategic credit solutions for growth and lower middle-market companies, acted as the sole lead arranger and administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility to Riverview Landscape Holdings LLC, d/b/a Riverview Companies (”Riverview” or the “Company”) to refinance Riverview’s previous debt facilities and provide the acquisition financing.





Riverview is a New York-based commercial landscaping and ice and snow management business focused on the Northeast U.S. Since its start in 2022, the Company has acquired 11 businesses and become a provider and acquirer of choice in its core markets. Riverview is a portfolio company of Talus Group Holdings, a private investment firm founded by the family office of John Fitzgibbons.

“We are excited to partner with Alignment Credit as we accelerate our acquisition strategy to become the leading landscaping and ice and snow management company in the Northeast U.S. Alignment’s collaborative approach, speed to close, and ability to devise a creative credit solution uniquely tailored to our strategic needs makes them an ideal growth partner for us,” said Michael Waterman, CEO/Founder of Riverview Companies. “Alignment Credit’s financing will enable Riverview to continue building a critical mass in the landscaping and ice and snow management sector. We welcome Alignment Credit as a provider of strategic debt capital to our portfolio company and are pleased with the outcome of this transaction,” added Tom Killian Jr., Head of Corporate Development of Talus Group Holdings.

Vadim Margulis, Managing Partner of Alignment Credit added, “Having witnessed Riverview’s rapid growth in the Northeast U.S., disciplined acquisition strategy and ability to efficiently integrate and improve the acquired businesses, Alignment Credit is thrilled to support the Company’s talented management team on its quest to become a leading player in the landscaping and ice and snow management sectors.”

About Alignment Credit



Founded in 2014 and based in New York City, Alignment Credit provides strategic credit financing for growth and lower middle-market companies across a wide range of industry sectors. Currently lending out of its Alignment Credit Fund II, Alignment’s origination, structuring, and value-add capabilities include a broad range of bespoke capital solutions for a variety of corporate and strategic needs. We take a long-term, partnership approach to credit investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our borrowers and their management teams, while giving our investors the opportunity to support innovative players disrupting their respective market segments.

Further information is available at www.alignmentcredit.com.

