Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology’s website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference:

Stifel 2023 Jaws & Paws Conference

Date:

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Presentation:

10:20 – 10:50 a.m. ET

Location:

New York, NY

Speakers:

John Morici, CFO

Simon Beard, EVP and Managing Director Americas, EMEA

 

Conference:

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date:

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Presentation:

8:00 – 8:30 a.m. CT

Location:

Chicago, IL

Speakers:

John Morici, CFO

Simon Beard, EVP and Managing Director Americas, EMEA

 

Conference:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Presentation:

8:00 – 8:25 a.m. ET

Location:

New York, NY

Speakers:

John Morici, CFO

Simon Beard, EVP and Managing Director Americas, EMEA

 

Conference:

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Presentation:

2:40 – 3:20 p.m. PT

Location:

Dana Point, CA

Speakers:

John Morici, CFO

 

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 243 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 25 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 15.1 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, and Align Digital Platform are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

Contacts

Align Technology
Madelyn Valente

(909) 833-5839

mvalente@aligntech.com

Zeno Group
Sarah Johnson

(828) 551-4201

sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com

