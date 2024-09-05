Home Business Wire Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conference
TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at an upcoming financial conference. The presentation, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology’s website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.


Conference:

Baird’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Presentation:

9:05 – 9:35 a.m. ET

Location:

New York, NY

Speaker:

John Morici, CFO

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 266 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 27 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 18.2 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

Contacts

Align Technology
Madelyn Valente

(909) 833-5839

mvalente@aligntech.com

Zeno Group

Sarah Johnson

(828) 551-4201

sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com

