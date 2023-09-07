Align Technology Launches Customer Education and Training Center in Toronto, Canada

New center expands Align’s education footprint to six dedicated centers worldwide

TORONTO & LAS VEGAS & SAN JOSE, Calif. & TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced the opening of its customer education and training center in Toronto, Canada to promote professional engagement and training about Invisalign clear aligners, iTero scanners and the Align Digital Platform™ for Align customers.





The Canada customer education and training center will provide clinical education programs for dental professionals, highlighting the clinical benefits of integrating Align’s digital solutions for orthodontic and restorative dentistry into their practices. Orthodontists and general practitioner (GP) dentists will have the opportunity to participate in training sessions taught by Invisalign System experts, connect with their peers about digital dentistry and practice management, and exchange knowledge about Invisalign case treatments and digitalization of their practices.

“We are delighted to open this new dedicated customer education and training center in the Align Toronto office to engage with doctors at all levels of their digital transformation journey with the Invisalign System,” said Deb LaBelle, vice president and general manager, Align Technology Canada. “Customers are at the core of all that we do at Align as we deliver the most advanced smile-changing technology and innovations throughout the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services. This newest Align customer education and training center reflects our dedication to doctor directed care and expanding knowledge about the opportunities of digital dentistry.”

With the new Canada customer education and training center, Align now has a total of six dedicated centers globally with additional locations in: Raleigh, North Carolina; Wroclaw, Poland; Chengdu, China; Shanghai, China; and Tel Aviv, Israel. Each location is designed for the needs of delivering in person and virtual doctor education, with a combination of mock operatories and dental offices, training rooms, and lecture space to share information and experiential learning.

“Our goal is to be an indispensable partner to dental professionals as they transform smiles and change lives for their patients,” said Dr. Mitra Derakhshan, Align senior vice president global clinical. “Align’s global network of customer education and training centers provides doctors with opportunities for continued learning, peer networking, and development to advance their knowledge of the Invisalign System. Our in-person and virtual educational events around the globe are designed to increase clinical confidence and support doctors at every experience level, from dental students through seasoned professionals, in the adoption of Align’s latest advancements and innovations in digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry.”

In addition, Align also supports the advancement of digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry through research grants and continued innovation. In December 2021, Align pledged $1 million over 5 years to support the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation (AAOF) to advance orthodontic education and research programs. In June 2023, Align awarded $275,000 across eleven research grants to universities worldwide as part of its 2023 Research Award Program to support clinical and scientific dental research in universities. Since the program’s inception in 2010, Align has funded $2.7 million in research awards.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 247 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 26 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 15.7 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, and Align Digital Platform are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

