Align Technology Announces New Regional Leadership Roles

David Carr Joins as EVP and MD of the Asia Pacific Region;



Raj Pudipeddi, CMO and EVP, to Lead the Americas Region;



Simon Beard, EVP and MD, to Lead the EMEA Region

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced leadership updates for the Asia Pacific, Americas, and EMEA regions. Medical technology industry executive David Carr has joined Align as EVP and MD of the Asia Pacific region. Raj Pudipeddi, currently EVP and MD of the Asia Pacific region and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Align, has assumed responsibility for the Americas region as EVP, while maintaining his responsibilities as CMO. Mr. Pudipeddi will continue to manage the APAC region through the end of the third quarter and support Mr. Carr as he onboards into the Company. Simon Beard will continue to lead the EMEA region as EVP and MD.





“I am pleased to share these new regional leadership updates and welcome David to Align,” said Joe Hogan, Align Technology president and CEO. “We have strong and experienced commercial leaders and David will further strengthen our organization in Asia Pacific, while enabling Raj and Simon to focus their skills and insights on the respective needs of the Americas and EMEA regions. With over 25 years of management experience in healthcare and the automotive industry, David has established an impressive record of delivering results in the most competitive and dynamic markets across the globe. David’s experience in the Asia Pacific region adds a unique perspective to our team. Starting his career as an automotive design engineer in Japan, studying at CEIBS in Shanghai, and leading the legacy Covidien organization across Asia Pacific at Medtronic, David has a deep understanding of the region’s dynamics and I am thrilled to have him join our team.”

Mr. Carr joins Align from Medtronic where he most recently served as a company officer and VP & GM of the global Pain and Interventional Spine portfolio. Prior to Medtronic, Mr. Carr served in leadership positions at GE Healthcare and Sumitomo Electric Industries.

