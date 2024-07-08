Home Business Wire Align Enhances Guardian Cybersecurity Services with New Exfiltration Prevention Feature
New Feature Provides Robust Defense Against Double-Extortion Ransomware Tactics


NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alternativeinvestmentAlign, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and Managed IT Services, announces today the addition of a new exfiltration prevention feature to its Align Guardian Managed Detection and Response offering, powered by Adlumin. This cutting-edge innovation is designed to quickly detect and stop attackers from exfiltrating data, providing a defense against modern ransomware tactics that employ double-extortion techniques.

The new ransomware and exfiltration prevention feature complements Guardian’s existing ransomware prevention capabilities, which already stop ransomware encryption fast enough to save 99% of files. This comprehensive approach now protects organizations from both data encryption and theft, neutralizing the two primary tactics used by ransomware gangs.

“In today’s evolving threat landscape, cybercriminals are constantly adapting their tactics. The addition of exfiltration prevention to our Guardian solution demonstrates our commitment to innovation and supporting our clients to stay ahead of these threats,” said Vinod Paul, President of Align Managed Services. “For our clients in the alternative investment industry and beyond, this enhanced protection is crucial in maintaining the security of sensitive data.”

The new feature works by strategically placing decoy files to attract malicious actors. It then monitors these files for signs of encryption or data exfiltration, terminating any suspicious processes at the earliest stages. This proactive approach significantly reduces the risk of successful ransomware attacks and data breaches.

Align’s Managed Services clients will automatically benefit from this new feature at no additional cost.

To learn more about Align’s full suite of Managed Service solutions, including the enhanced Guardian offering, visit https://www.align.com/managed-services.

About Align

Align is a premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions. For over 37 years, leading firms worldwide have relied on Align to guide them through IT challenges, delivering complete, secure solutions for business change and growth. Align is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has offices in New York City, London, Virginia, Arizona, New Jersey, Chicago, San Francisco, Salt Lake City & Portland. Learn more at www.align.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Ashley Holbrook

aholbrook@align.com

