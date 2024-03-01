Alight to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that its Operating Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Heaton, will represent the Company at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, and at the Bank of America Information & Business Services Conference on Thursday, March 14, 2024.





The Company’s presentation at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit will be hosted at 10:00 a.m. PT on March 6 and available via live webcast here.

The Company’s presentation at the Bank of America Information & Business Services Conference will be hosted at 10:00 a.m. ET on March 14 and available via live webcast here.

