Alight to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that its Operating Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Heaton, will represent the Company at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, and at the Bank of America Information & Business Services Conference on Thursday, March 14, 2024.


The Company’s presentation at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit will be hosted at 10:00 a.m. PT on March 6 and available via live webcast here.

The Company’s presentation at the Bank of America Information & Business Services Conference will be hosted at 10:00 a.m. ET on March 14 and available via live webcast here.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Cohen

Investor.Relations@alight.com

Media Contact:
Mariana Fischbach

Mariana.Fischbach@alight.com

