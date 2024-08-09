Home Business Wire Alight to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
Alight to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that its President, Greg Goff, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 9 a.m. ET, available via live webcast and replay here.


About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world’s largest organizations. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight powers confident health, wealth, leaves and wellbeing decisions for 35 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife ® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Cohen

Investor.Relations@alight.com

Mariana Fischbach

Mariana.Fischbach@alight.com

