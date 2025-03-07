Alight to Host Investor Day

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology-enabled services provider, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on March 20, 2025, beginning at 8:30am CT. The event will feature presentations, panels and Q&A led by Alight’s management team and will be publicly available via live webcast and replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, under Events & Presentations.

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world’s largest organizations and over 35 million people and dependents. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a healthy and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management and navigation. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn more about the Alight Benefits Advantage™ at alight.com.

