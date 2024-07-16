Home Business Wire Alight to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results
Business Wire

Alight to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”) today announced it will release second quarter results before market open on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and management will subsequently discuss the results on a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at Events & Presentations.


Details of Webcast:

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world’s largest organizations. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight powers confident health, wealth, leaves and wellbeing decisions for 35 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Cohen

Investor.Relations@alight.com

Media Contact:

Mariana Fischbach

mariana.fischbach@alight.com

Articoli correlati

Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results for the second quarter 2024 on Tuesday, July 30th,...
Continua a leggere

Primoris Services Corporation Receives Project Awards Valued at Approximately $1.2 Billion

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced several awards with a combined value of...
Continua a leggere

1stDibs to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, plans to release its second quarter 2024...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php