Alight to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”) today announced it will release second quarter results before market open on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and management will subsequently discuss the results on a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at Events & Presentations.





Details of Webcast:

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast and replay: Events & Presentations

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world’s largest organizations. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight powers confident health, wealth, leaves and wellbeing decisions for 35 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

Jeremy Cohen



Investor.Relations@alight.com

Mariana Fischbach



mariana.fischbach@alight.com