Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023

HANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter)) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The annual report can be accessed under the SEC Filing section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/secfilings.


The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Alibaba Group, 26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, S.A.R., the People’s Republic of China or via email at investor@alibaba-inc.com.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

Rob Lin

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

investor@alibaba-inc.com

Ivy Ke

ivy.ke@alibaba-inc.com

Celia Chen
celia.c@alibaba-inc.com

