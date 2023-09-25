Ali Ghodsi CEO and Co-Founder of Databricks Announced as a Keynote Speaker for Money20/20 USA

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, is thrilled to announce Ali Ghodsi, the esteemed Co-Founder and CEO of Databricks, as a keynote speaker at this year’s show in Las Vegas.





Databricks recently announced they secured more than $500 million USD in a funding round that values the company at $43 billion USD, marking one of the biggest funding events for private tech companies this year. New investors include NVIDIA and financial firm Capital One Ventures.

For over a decade, Databricks has been bringing data, analytics and AI to companies around the world. With the recent acquisition of MosaicML, the combined companies plan to make generative AI accessible to any size organization, enabling them to build, own and secure generative AI models with their data. Ali Ghodsi will take the stage to deliver a captivating fireside talk on the transformative impact of generative AI and how it is reshaping the landscape of the financial services industry.

Join us on Sunday, October 22, as Ali shares his insights on one of the most captivating industry trends to date.

“The rapid developments in data and AI are bringing sweeping changes to the financial industry. Conversations around governance, data sharing and generative AI are top of mind for every financial executive,” said Ali Ghodsi, Co-Founder and CEO of Databricks. “I am excited to speak at Money 20/20 and look forward to forging new partnerships with industry leaders as the Databricks Lakehouse powers the financial services institutions of the future.”

“We are thrilled to have Ali Ghodsi join the illustrious lineup of speakers at Money20/20 this year, addressing a topic that has become a global phenomenon. AI is an integral part of the technological renaissance, leaving a profound impact not only on the tech realm but also on the world of finance,” said Zach Anderson Pettet, US Content Director at Money20/20. “As an organization committed to being at the forefront of industry innovation, we are dedicated to providing a platform for the ongoing development of finance and technology.”

Other esteemed keynote speakers have also been confirmed for Money20/20 USA. Ben Horowitz, Co-Founder & General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), renowned for his insights into the current tech renaissance, will be sharing his expertise and vision. Stephanie Ferris, CEO and President of FIS will be delivering an inspiring talk on leadership in the ever-evolving financial landscape. Additionally, Anand Selvaesari, Chief Operating Officer of Citi, and Zach Perret, CEO of Plaid, will join forces to showcase the power of collaboration in driving growth and innovation within the digital finance industry.

With a comprehensive agenda featuring 350+ speakers and 60 hours of captivating content, Money20/20 USA brings together a diverse range of speakers from across the entire financial ecosystem. From global banking giants to venture capitalists, payment providers to lending and credit companies, startups to scale-ups, and the tech industry’s biggest players, the event promises an unparalleled opportunity for knowledge sharing and networking.

The agenda is constantly being updated, ensuring attendees access to the latest insights and trends. For the most up-to-date information, please visit the agenda page here.

