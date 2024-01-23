Ali Fenn, Growth- and Innovation-Focused Executive, Passionate about Data Center Sustainability and the Energy Transition, to Keynote Data Center World 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals, today announces Ali Fenn, President, Lancium will deliver the keynote presentation “Power is All You NeedTM” on April 18. Fenn is a growth- and innovation-focused executive, passionate about data center sustainability and the energy transition. Data Center World is AFCOM’s annual gathering of IT and data center professionals. Data Center World 2024 takes place April 15-18 in Washington, DC. Register here.





“Ali is an accomplished leader working on energy tech and infrastructure to decarbonize compute and fuel the energy transition. As the Data Center World keynote, she will blend insight and inspiration as she guides us through the complexities of AI and power,” said Bill Kleyman, Data Center & Technology Executive, Neu.ro Board Member, Data Center World Program Chair and Data Center Knowledge Contributing Editor.

AI is moving faster than anyone could have imagined. The demand for compute and data centers is underestimating what is ahead. AI’s transformational potential across every aspect of society is fundamentally governed by POWER. Where is it, where can it be built, on what timeframe, harnessing what resources and at what cost. Fenn will explore upending the traditional location analysis paradigm, grid reliability at gigawatt scale and if AI will solve climate change or accelerate it.

As President of Lancium, Fenn oversees all commercial operations, which with a mission to decarbonize compute – is developing gigawatt-scale clean campuses and power orchestration solutions that together enable material advantage in delivered cost of carbon-free energy for AI data centers and other energy-intensive industries. Previously, Fenn was President at ITRenew where she was responsible for global hyperscale cloud client business development, sales and go-to-market teams and initiatives, data science and sustainability functions and data center solutions product, engineering, and operations as the company worked to enable global circularity for the IT hardware industry. Fenn has received numerous awards, including the Infrastructure Masons 2021 Technology Champion Award, recognizing a person who is “demonstrably committed to leveraging technology to help save the planet and advance humanity.”

The 2024 Data Center World conference program offers keynote presentations, panel discussions and case studies focused on emerging IT & data center technologies; design, build, operate, control; colocation, hyperscale, and cloud innovation; and sustainability strategies, from power to recycling. Click here to learn more.

About Data Center World

Data Center World is the global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. CIO Dive named Data Center World one of the top technology conferences to attend in 2024 for the second consecutive year. Data Center World 2024 will be held April 15 – 18, in Washington, DC. Data Center World is produced by Informa Tech.

About AFCOM

AFCOM advances data center and IT professionals by delivering comprehensive and vendor-neutral education and peer-to-peer networking to its members around the world. Through forward-looking research, AFCOM supports thousands of IT, operations, facilities, builders/designers and vendors working in the data center and IT infrastructure industry. In serving the data center industry for more than 40 years, AFCOM has earned recognition as the market leader in educating, connecting and guiding the data center community.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

