Algebrik AI Joins the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program

- VIP enables Algebrik AI to integrate with Symitar® -

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinFinance--Algebrik AI Inc., a Delaware-incorporated company headquartered in New York City, pioneering the world’s first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital era Loan Origination System (LOS), today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program provides Algebrik AI with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable its Loan Origination Platform to integrate with Symitar®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Algebrik AI’s Loan Origination Platform integrates with Symitar via SymXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer that governs these interactions.

By harnessing the power of Algebrik AI’s advanced, AI-powered Loan Origination System (LOS), credit unions can seamlessly transition to a modern lending experience—just like moving from traditional cable TV to Netflix. This integration delivers hyper-personalized lending experiences, slashing abandonment rates and cutting member & loan acquisition costs by leveraging core connectivity to reduce redundant data entry. With dynamic workflows, credit unions can fast-track approvals for existing members and onboard new borrowers effortlessly. Beyond traditional credit bureau checks, Algebrik AI enables smarter underwriting with real-time cash flow analysis, unlocking financial access for more members. Additionally, with read/write access to member profiles, loans can be processed and disbursed in real time—bringing lending into the digital era with instant, AI-driven decisioning.

As a VIP member, Algebrik AI’s tools are accessible to Jack Henry’s clients, empowering them to modernize their lending workflows effortlessly. This integration empowers lenders to offer digital-first borrowing journeys tailored to evolving needs of today’s modern generation borrowers.

"Joining Jack Henry’s VIP is a pivotal step in our mission to revolutionize the lending experience,” said Pankaj Jain, Founder & CEO at Algebrik AI. “Switching LOS can be complex for credit unions due to deep Core integrations, but our out-of-the-box connectivity eliminates adoption barriers, ensuring a smooth transition. Direct integration enables seamless data flow, reducing inefficiencies, enhancing member experience and decision accuracy. By reducing operational overheads, we empower credit unions to focus on delivering more personalized, borrower-centric experiences. This collaboration brings AI-driven automation and cloud-native scalability to credit unions nationwide, helping them stay ahead in a rapidly evolving lending landscape."

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

For more information on how Algebrik AI is transforming lending, visit https://www.algebrik.ai

For latest on cutting edge lending technology & AI, follow Algebrik AI on Linkedin at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/algebrik-ai

Or chat with the Algebrik AI team at: letschat@algebrik.com

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintech companies. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Algebrik AI

Algebrik AI, headquartered in New York City, is the world’s first cloud-native, AI-powered, digital-era Loan Origination Platform (LOS), designed for the next generation of members. In an industry that hasn’t seen significant innovation in lending technology in over 25 years, it was high time that someone stepped in to help credit unions of all sizes regain their former glory. Algebrik AI’s mission is to empower credit unions to attract, engage, grow, and retain next-gen members while staying competitive in today’s digital era. By transforming loan originations end-to-end, Algebrik AI takes on the heavy lifting, allowing credit unions to focus on helping the members & communities they serve. For more information, visit www.algebrik.ai.

Media:

Algebrik AI

Pankaj Jain

Founder & CEO

Pankaj.jain@algebrik.com