AlertMedia Introduces AI Assistant, the First Generative AI-Powered Tool That Improves Emergency Communication and Reduces Response Time

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, the world’s leading emergency communication, threat intelligence, and travel risk management provider, today announced the launch of AI Assistant, a generative AI-powered tool designed to help organizations communicate faster and more effectively during critical events. With AI Assistant, crisis management and response leaders can now dynamically draft, edit, and translate emergency notifications in seconds natively within the AlertMedia platform, reducing response time when every moment counts.

“During an emergency, clarity and speed are everything. Ensuring employees receive clear, actionable notifications as quickly as possible avoids confusion and improves outcomes,” says Christopher Kenessey, CEO at AlertMedia. “With our AI Assistant, we’re making it easier than ever for security, business continuity, and emergency management professionals to craft messages optimized for their audiences—whether they’re responding to a threat, managing a crisis, or ensuring business continuity across global teams.”

AlertMedia’s AI Assistant is the first in the industry to directly support emergency notification drafting and translation. The feature, which is being made immediately available to AlertMedia customers worldwide at no additional cost, allows organizations to streamline communication workflows, ensuring that messages are not only sent faster but also more effectively in guiding people to safety.

The AI Assistant is purpose-built to address the biggest pain points in emergency communication, including delays in message drafting, translation inefficiencies, and the challenge of adapting messages to different audiences.

Key features of the AI Assistant include:

Rapid Notification Creation : Generate clear and actionable messages in seconds for any scenario.

: Generate clear and actionable messages in seconds for any scenario. Message Optimization: Edit and refine notifications for clarity, brevity, and tone.

Edit and refine notifications for clarity, brevity, and tone. Seamless Translations : Quickly translate notifications into multiple languages to reach global teams.

: Quickly translate notifications into multiple languages to reach global teams. Template Creation : Quickly develop predefined message templates, reducing preparation time for future incidents.

: Quickly develop predefined message templates, reducing preparation time for future incidents. Threat Alert Summarization: Convert detailed threat alerts into concise, audience-specific updates.

For more information about AlertMedia’s AI Assistant and how it can enhance your organization’s emergency communication strategy, visit alertmedia.com/platform/ai-assistant.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and businesses through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions help companies of all sizes identify, respond to, and recover from critical events faster and more confidently. AlertMedia supports essential communication for thousands of leading businesses—including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, and Walmart—in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.

