Alegeus Wins 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Employee Benefits Solution

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR—Alegeus, the market leader in healthcare payment solutions, has been awarded the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Employee Benefits Solution. Now in its seventh year, the annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes today’s breakthrough companies and products in the global financial services and technology industry.

This recognition comes on the heels of another strong year of growth at Alegeus. The organization delivers its partners—including the industry’s largest health plans and administrators—a scalable and customizable SaaS-based platform that adapts with the changing healthcare marketplace, fueling better outcomes for employers and their employees. Moreover, Alegeus enables partners to significantly outpace the market in terms of account adoption growth.

“We are honored to receive the FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Employee Benefits Solution. It is a testament to our incredible team whose understanding of both healthcare payments and the intersection of health and wealth is unmatched in the industry,” said John DeFeo, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Alegeus. “In concert with our great partners, we are creating better lives for consumers across the country, and this award reiterates that.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is a premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world. The 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from across the globe.

About Alegeus

With more than 25 years of growth and innovation, Alegeus is the market leader in SaaS-based benefit funding and payment solutions. Our highly flexible, white-label platform powers account-based benefit programs such as HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, COBRA, wellness incentives, lifestyle benefits and beyond. We deliver exceptional user experiences and differentiate capabilities that help our partners strengthen their product offerings, operate more efficiently, and unlock their full growth potential. Our partnerships with the industry’s leading health plans, third-party administrators, financial services and benefit solution providers give Alegeus unparalleled reach in the market, with access to more than 100 million commercially insured Americans. Alegeus is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., with operations centers in Orlando and Bangalore, and a large remote workforce.

