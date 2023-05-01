Alegeus Appoints Seasoned Employee Benefits & Consumer-Directed Healthcare Executive Melanie Hallenbeck as Chief Growth Officer

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR—Alegeus, the market leader in healthcare payment solutions, today announced the appointment of Melanie Hallenbeck as chief growth officer.

With more than two decades of channel experience in the employee benefits and consumer-directed healthcare space, Hallenbeck most recently served as chief growth officer at Elevate, a fast-growing developer of employee benefits technology. Prior to Elevate, she served as chief growth and marketing officer at benefitexpress, which was acquired by Wex (NASDAQ: WEX), a leading global benefits company. Previously, she was senior vice president at WageWorks, leading the organization’s health plan partner channel business. Earlier in her career, she held senior sales roles at ADP and Progressive Benefits Solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Melanie to Alegeus. Her proven track record of success in driving accelerated revenue growth, product and market expansion will greatly benefit our partners—the backbone of our organization,” said Leif O’Leary, CEO, Alegeus. “Melanie will play an integral role in helping partners to achieve sustained growth through our unique ‘partner-powered’ business model – fueled by her extensive industry expertise, her intimate knowledge of our partners’ businesses, and her deep experience in driving go-to-market strategies for account-based benefit programs.”

“I have long admired Alegeus, both as a client and as a market player in consumer-directed healthcare,” said Hallenbeck. “The company’s strong and experienced team, coupled with its innovative solutions and unique white label model, delivers partners—from administrators to health plans—a powerful value proposition and I look forward to positioning them for continued success.”

With more than 25 years of growth and innovation, Alegeus is the market leader in SaaS-based benefit funding and payment solutions. Our highly flexible, white-label platform powers account-based benefit programs such as HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, COBRA, wellness incentives, lifestyle benefits and beyond. We deliver exceptional user experiences and differentiated capabilities that help our partners strengthen their product offerings, operate more efficiently, and unlock their full growth potential. Our partnerships with the industry’s leading health plans, third-party administrators, financial services and benefit solution providers give Alegeus unparalleled reach in the market, with access to more than 100 million commercially insured Americans. Alegeus is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., with operations centers in Orlando and Bangalore, and a large remote workforce.

