ALE Empowers IT Data Driven Decisions With OmniVista Cirrus Release 10

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise launches its next generation network management system, OmniVista Cirrus Release 10





PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, cloud and networking solutions tailored to customers’ industries, has announced the release of

Alcatel-Lucent OmniVista® Cirrus Release 10, its next generation cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) network management system.

The scalable and secure cloud platform offers intuitive user interface and simplified work flows for configuring and monitoring Alcatel-Lucent OmniAccess® Stellar WLAN access points, empowering businesses with greater control, flexibility, and simplicity.

With a subscription-based model, OmniVista Cirrus 10 enables businesses to respond to their evolving needs in the digital era, including:

Digital transformation leading to increased expectations on network scalability and efficiency

Mobility and IoT proliferation that generate constant demand for high network performance and security considerations

To support IT teams in overcoming these challenges, OmniVista Cirrus 10 is based on a cloud-native microservices architecture to deliver continuous improvements without downtime. With simplified provisioning, it offers automatic software updates that include critical security patches for enhanced protection and compliance.

It comes with features that cater to network users’ needs. Proactive Service Assurance enables businesses to monitor the Quality of Experience (QoE) of users, while detailed network and user analytics provide valuable insights for optimising performance.

OmniVista Cirrus 10 helps streamline IT operations by simplifying management and troubleshooting operations, particularly in distributed deployments with limited IT staff.

The cloud platform includes Unified Policy Access Manager (UPAM), a Network Access Control (NAC) service that provides enterprise secure authentication, role management, and policy enforcement for employees, guests, BYOD users, and IoT devices.

The fully Open API-based platform can seamlessly integrate with third-party systems and is highly customisable to fit the needs of IT teams, allowing them to deploy new services or upgrade existing ones without any network disruptions.

Stephan Robineau, Executive Vice President of ALE Network Business Division, comments: “Our objective is for OmniVista Cirrus 10 to be the ultimate platform for managing LAN, WLAN, SD-WAN, IoT and security through a single unified pane. It will empower businesses to embrace digital transformation, enhance user experiences, and simplify IT operations, while ensuring scalability and security, translating into reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).”

With an abundance of new features, OmniVista Cirrus 10 continues to evolve and integrate cutting-edge functionalities. Moving forward, it will be integrated with OmniVista Network Advisor, bringing Artificial Intelligence powered decision-making to IT operations.

The software-as-a-service solution can be tailored to fit business needs based on consumption and is therefore available with a variety of flexible payment options.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

www.al-enterprise.com | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

