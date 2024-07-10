Aldo Pietropaolo Joins Strata Identity as Field CTO

Multi-cloud Identity Orchestration leader appoints 20-year industry veteran and co-founder of Good Dog Labs to lead solution architecture

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudIAM—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced that Aldo Pietropaolo has joined the company as Field CTO. Aldo has over 20 years of experience in the identity industry as an executive, advisor, and solutions engineering leader. He joins Strata from SGNL, where he was director of solutions engineering.





As Field Chief Technology Officer (Field CTO), Aldo will serve as the technical liaison, working closely with customers to understand their unique multi-cloud and hybrid cloud identity management requirements and challenges. He will provide expert guidance on implementing Strata’s Maverics platform to help organizations achieve their business goals, enhance security, and ensure regulatory compliance.

“I’ve worked with Aldo several times over the past 25 years. He is one of the sharpest minds in identity management and has the unique ability to understand customer needs as well, and sometimes better than they do,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “As Field CTO, he will play a central role in helping customers design, architect, and implement customized solutions using Strata’s Maverics for application and identity modernization, as well as identity continuity.”

Prior to joining Strata Identity, Aldo was at modern privileged identity management and authorization vendor SGNL, where he was director of solutions engineering. He was co-founder of Good Dog Labs and invented the first identity and access management microservices-based product (Perseus IAM). Good Dog Labs was acquired by Lighthouse Computer Services. Aldo has held senior management roles in identity solutions engineering and architecture with Identropy, PwC, HP, RSA and Securant.

“Identity management is at an inflection point, as organizations modernize their applications and migrate from legacy on-premises identity systems to cloud-based identity providers like AWS, Microsoft, Okta, and others,” said Aldo Pietropaolo. “For a large enterprise, this transition requires rewriting hundreds, sometimes thousands of applications. Strata’s Maverics eliminates this problem with a unique identity fabric that performs orchestration across incompatible identity systems. I look forward to helping customers eliminate the high costs, friction, and long delays typically associated with identity modernization projects.”

About Strata Identity

Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to integrate and control incompatible identity systems with an identity fabric that does not change the user experience or require rewriting apps. Maverics also provides identity continuity that prevents application outages by failing over to an alternate cloud or on-premises IDP when the primary IDP goes offline. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication, like passwordless, and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring apps. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

