Aldinger Company Acquires Quality Control Services

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aldinger Company, a leader in precision measurement and calibration services, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Quality Control Services (QCS), a prominent calibration and quality assurance solutions provider. This strategic acquisition is a significant milestone in Aldinger’s growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier calibration solutions across various industries.





Established in 1974, QCS has built a solid reputation for precision calibration and quality assurance, serving the aerospace, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Known for its technical proficiency and customer-focused approach, QCS’ integration into Aldinger will enhance service offerings and expand its geographical footprint, benefiting clients nationwide.

The acquisition aligns with Aldinger’s mission to provide unparalleled quality calibration services and innovative solutions. By combining QCS’ specialized capabilities with Aldinger’s comprehensive service portfolio, this merger will drive excellence in calibration and quality assurance standards. The integration will enhance operational efficiencies, ensuring clients receive the most accurate and reliable services.

Joe Moser, CEO of Aldinger Company, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are excited to welcome QCS to the Aldinger family. Its state-of-the-art Metrology Laboratory, accredited by A2LA and equipped with advanced technology, sets a new benchmark for precision and quality in the industry. This acquisition broadens our capabilities and strengthens our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

QCS customers can expect a seamless transition, with continued access to the high-quality services they trust. The integration process will prioritize service continuity, ensuring customers experience enhanced offerings and support.

About Aldinger Company

Aldinger is a premier provider of calibration and metrology services, committed to upholding precision in measurement standards. As an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited service provider, Aldinger leverages a team of skilled professionals to deliver tailored solutions that meet customers’ stringent demands.

