Aldinger Company Acquires OnCal

Aldinger Company, a leading provider of calibration and metrology services, proudly announces the acquisition of OnCal, a premier calibration service provider based in the Pacific Northwest known for its commitment to its customers. This move aligns with Aldinger's growth strategy, underscoring its commitment to delivering quality calibration solutions across various industries.





With over 23 years of experience, OnCal has built a solid reputation for its expertise in precision calibration, serving sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy and healthcare. OnCal is known for its technical proficiency and dedication to customer satisfaction. Its integration into Aldinger will enhance service offerings and expand the geographical footprint, benefiting clients nationwide.

Joe Moser, Aldinger CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome OnCal to the Aldinger family. The company’s unparalleled expertise in pipette calibration and commitment to precision and quality aligns perfectly with our values. This acquisition not only broadens our service capabilities but also strengthens our dedication to customer satisfaction, particularly in the critical area of pipette calibration.”

OnCal’s existing customers can expect a seamless transition, with continued access to the high-quality services they have come to trust.

Aldinger is a premier provider of calibration and metrology services, committed to upholding precision and accuracy in measurement standards. As an ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited service provider, Aldinger leverages a team of highly skilled professionals and state-of-the-art facilities to serve a wide range of industries, delivering tailored solutions that meet the stringent demands of its customers.

