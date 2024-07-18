Home Business Wire Aldinger Company Acquires OnCal
Business Wire

Aldinger Company Acquires OnCal

di Business Wire

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aldinger Company, a leading provider of calibration and metrology services, proudly announces the acquisition of OnCal, a premier calibration service provider based in the Pacific Northwest known for its commitment to its customers. This move aligns with Aldinger’s growth strategy, underscoring its commitment to delivering quality calibration solutions across various industries.


With over 23 years of experience, OnCal has built a solid reputation for its expertise in precision calibration, serving sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy and healthcare. OnCal is known for its technical proficiency and dedication to customer satisfaction. Its integration into Aldinger will enhance service offerings and expand the geographical footprint, benefiting clients nationwide.

Joe Moser, Aldinger CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome OnCal to the Aldinger family. The company’s unparalleled expertise in pipette calibration and commitment to precision and quality aligns perfectly with our values. This acquisition not only broadens our service capabilities but also strengthens our dedication to customer satisfaction, particularly in the critical area of pipette calibration.”

OnCal’s existing customers can expect a seamless transition, with continued access to the high-quality services they have come to trust.

About Aldinger Company

Aldinger is a premier provider of calibration and metrology services, committed to upholding precision and accuracy in measurement standards. As an ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited service provider, Aldinger leverages a team of highly skilled professionals and state-of-the-art facilities to serve a wide range of industries, delivering tailored solutions that meet the stringent demands of its customers.

For more information, please visit www.aldingerco.com.

Contacts

Jeremy Sax

VP of Sales

Email: jsax@aldingerco.com
Phone: (561) 722-4000

Articoli correlati

WP Engine Acquires NitroPack, Extending Leadership in Managed WordPress Site Performance

Business Wire Business Wire -
The widely used SaaS solution joins WP Engine’s suite of web enablement technology adding more power and flexibility for...
Continua a leggere

Generational Group Advises Farm Aid Equipment, Inc. in its sale to M4 Holdings, Inc.

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the...
Continua a leggere

US and Europe Excavators and Loaders Industry Report 2023 2030 Featuring Caterpillar, John Deere, Hitachi, Hyundai, Kobe Steel, Komatsu, Sany, Volvo, CNHI, Kubota, JCB,...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Growth Opportunities in the Excavators and Loaders Industry, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Excavator...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php