Aldinger Company Acquires OCS Technologies

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aldinger Company, a leading provider of calibration and metrology services, proudly announces the acquisition of OCS Technologies, a prominent name in the calibration and testing industry. This strategic move marks a key milestone in Aldinger’s growth strategy, underscoring its commitment to delivering top-tier calibration solutions across various industries.


OCS Technologies is a fourth-generation family business that has built a solid reputation for expertise in precision calibration and testing services, serving sectors such as aerospace, defense, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. Its integration into Aldinger will create a synergy that drives calibration and testing standards excellence.

The acquisition aligns with Aldinger’s mission to provide unparalleled quality calibration services, and will enhance operational efficiencies, streamline processes and leverage advanced technologies, ensuring clients receive the most accurate and reliable calibration and testing services.

Joe Moser, Aldinger CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome OCS Technologies to the Aldinger family. Its dedication to precision and quality aligns perfectly with our values. OCS Technologies’ strengths, including its state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, highly skilled technical team, and commitment to rigorous quality standards, will significantly enhance our service capabilities. This acquisition broadens our capabilities and strengthens our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Together, we will set new benchmarks in the calibration and testing industry.”

OCS Technologies’ existing customers can expect a seamless transition, with continued access to the high-quality services from people they have come to trust. The integration process will prioritize maintaining service continuity while minimizing disruptions, ensuring clients experience enhanced service offerings and support.

Commitment to Excellence

The combined expertise of Aldinger and OCS Technologies will foster a culture of continuous improvement and excellence. With a shared vision of delivering superior calibration and testing services, the merged entity will focus on investing in cutting-edge technologies, expanding service capabilities, and training personnel to uphold the highest standards of accuracy and reliability.

About Aldinger Company

Aldinger is a premier provider of calibration and metrology services, committed to upholding precision and accuracy in measurement standards. As an ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited service provider, Aldinger leverages a team of highly skilled professionals and state-of-the-art facilities to serve a wide range of industries, delivering tailored solutions that meet the stringent demands of its customers.

For more information, please visit www.aldingerco.com.

Contacts

Jeremy Sax

VP of Sales

Email: jsax@aldingerco.com
Phone: (561) 722-4000

