Aldinger Company Acquires Cal-Labs

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aldinger Company, a leader in precision measurement and calibration services, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Cal-Labs, a prominent provider of calibration and quality assurance solutions located in Southern California. This strategic acquisition is part of Aldinger’s growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering top-tier calibration solutions across various industries nationwide.





Established in 1977, Cal-Labs has built a solid reputation for precision calibration and quality assurance. It specializes in dimensional and mechanical calibration, holds an A2LA accreditation to ISO 17025 and complies with standards like ANSI Z540-1, ISO 10012-1, AS-9100 and D1-9000.

The acquisition reinforces Aldinger’s commitment to providing top-tier calibration services, timely repairs, equipment rentals and sales across North America. This strategic move enhances operational efficiencies and leverages advanced technologies, driving industry excellence and producing exceptional customer experiences.

Joe Moser, CEO of Aldinger Company, stated, “We are excited to welcome Cal-Labs to the Aldinger family. Its expertise in dimensional and mechanical calibration, along with its A2LA accreditation, will enhance service offerings and expand our geographical footprint, benefiting our valued customers nationwide.”

Cal-Labs’ customers can expect a seamless transition with continued access to the high-quality services they trust, ensuring enhanced offerings and support.

Aldinger is a premier provider of calibration and metrology services, committed to upholding precision in measurement standards. As an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited service provider, Aldinger leverages a team of skilled professionals to deliver tailored solutions.

Jeremy Sax



VP of Sales



Email: jsax@aldingerco.com

Phone: (561) 722-4000