Home Business Wire Aldinger Company Acquires Cal-Labs
Business Wire

Aldinger Company Acquires Cal-Labs

di Business Wire

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aldinger Company, a leader in precision measurement and calibration services, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Cal-Labs, a prominent provider of calibration and quality assurance solutions located in Southern California. This strategic acquisition is part of Aldinger’s growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering top-tier calibration solutions across various industries nationwide.


Established in 1977, Cal-Labs has built a solid reputation for precision calibration and quality assurance. It specializes in dimensional and mechanical calibration, holds an A2LA accreditation to ISO 17025 and complies with standards like ANSI Z540-1, ISO 10012-1, AS-9100 and D1-9000.

The acquisition reinforces Aldinger’s commitment to providing top-tier calibration services, timely repairs, equipment rentals and sales across North America. This strategic move enhances operational efficiencies and leverages advanced technologies, driving industry excellence and producing exceptional customer experiences.

Joe Moser, CEO of Aldinger Company, stated, “We are excited to welcome Cal-Labs to the Aldinger family. Its expertise in dimensional and mechanical calibration, along with its A2LA accreditation, will enhance service offerings and expand our geographical footprint, benefiting our valued customers nationwide.”

Cal-Labs’ customers can expect a seamless transition with continued access to the high-quality services they trust, ensuring enhanced offerings and support.

About Aldinger Company

Aldinger is a premier provider of calibration and metrology services, committed to upholding precision in measurement standards. As an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited service provider, Aldinger leverages a team of skilled professionals to deliver tailored solutions.

For more information, please visit www.aldingerco.com.

Contacts

Jeremy Sax

VP of Sales

Email: jsax@aldingerco.com
Phone: (561) 722-4000

Articoli correlati

AffiniPay Named to Inc. 5000 List for 13th Year in a Row

Business Wire Business Wire -
Austin Based Fintech Leader Reaches Milestone Ranking as one of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in the CountryAUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Island Named to the 2024 Forbes Cloud 100

Business Wire Business Wire -
Island’s Enterprise Browser provides organizations with enhanced security, control, and productivity while enhancing user experienceDALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Island, the pioneer and...
Continua a leggere

RealPage Releases New Multifamily Rental Trends

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company’s second annual national survey reveals renters prefer properties offering seamless technology, moving solutions, loyalty programs and flexible payment...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php