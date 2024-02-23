Alcott Enterprises Recognized on CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List

TORRANCE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcott Enterprises, a value-based IT solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Alcott Enterprises to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies industry-leading service providers in North America who drive a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches for managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.









MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and primarily focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, identifying large, data center-focused MSPs with a potent mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

Alcott Enterprises is a leading solutions provider based in Southern California, serving clients across the USA. In an age of rapidly evolving technology transformation, high growth, and intense competition, CRN recognizes that Alcott Enterprises provides fast-growing companies access to affordable senior technology leadership, experience, and expertise. “It’s truly an honor and a testimonial to our team’s hard work that got us here,” says CEO and Founder Jordan Alcott.

“Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2024 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with their IT budgets and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Alcott Enterprises

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Alcott Enterprises offers over 50+ years of combined industry experience developing strategic alignment of business and technology, enabling digital transformations, and managing technical infrastructures working with startups to Fortune 500 companies. Our experts have been providing information technology consulting services for companies of all sizes across various industries and building next-generation company infrastructures that leverage the Cloud, AI, and Machine Learning.

Find out what our clients already know. For more information and updates, visit www.alcottenterprises.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by over 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

