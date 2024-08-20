With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 402 Percent, Alcott Enterprises Ranks No. 1293rd Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. revealed today that Alcott Enterprises ranks No.1293rd on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.





“Our team’s relentless dedication has propelled us to extraordinary growth in this fiercely competitive market. It’s a true testament to their hard work and excellence. To be named 1293rd is a great achievement; to be 61st of all IT Services in America shows the impact that we are making on our industry and the value we bring to our Managed IT customers says,” CEO and Founder Jordan Alcott.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About Alcott Enterprises

Alcott Enterprises is an award-winning national information technology consulting and cybersecurity company delivering agile I.T. strategies, and next-generation I.T. managed services. Alcott Enterprises’ work has grabbed the attention of CRN Magazine, naming Alcott Enterprises as one of the top 500 Managed Service Providers in North America.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Alcott Enterprises offers over 50+ years of combined industry experience, with senior leadership comprised of Fortune 500 senior I.T. executives. Our experts have been leading digital transformations, providing consulting services, and managing the technical infrastructure for companies of all sizes across various industries.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

