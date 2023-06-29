Alcott Enterprises Acquires Award-Winning I.T. Service Provider Shadow Systems

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcott Enterprises is pleased to announce its acquisition of Shadow Systems, a family-owned, award-winning, national I.T. service provider based in Southern California. Founded by Bill Yount in Southern California in 1999, Bill and his son Mathew Yount and their team worked in a lifelong partnership on systems integration, troubleshooting, and installing all computer systems.





Shadow Systems provides I.T. systems, services, and consulting support to several U.S. Government entities, aerospace, and healthcare industries. Shadow Systems has a tenured history working with H.U.D., S.S.A., I.R.S., U.S. District courts, USDA-FS, EOIR, US Marshall’s office, Boeing, Northrop, and UCLA Medical Centers.

In addition to its government and healthcare acumen Shadow Systems has established itself as a leading I.T. service provider in many other industries, such as the veterinary, life sciences, retail, and hospitality industries.

“We have been a longtime partner with Bill, his son Mathew, and his Shadow Systems team. With the heartbreaking passing of Bill Yount this year, we are pleased to continue his lifelong work and service their clients. Their long history with several industries will build on Alcott Enterprises’ diverse portfolio of industry knowledge and customers. We are honored to continue the Yount family legacy as the newest division of our family business,” says Jordan Alcott, Founder and C.E.O. of Alcott Enterprises.

“After my father’s passing, it made sense to continue serving all our existing clients as the newest division of the Alcott Enterprises team. The Yount family and Shadows Systems teams are excited to continue to offer best-in-class customer service with the excellent leadership of Jordan Alcott and the strategic advisors of the Alcott Enterprises team,” says Mathew Yount.

Over the next few months, the Alcott Enterprises team will work with Shadows Systems to finalize the acquisition by August.

About Shadow Systems

Shadow Systems was formed in 1999 to service businesses’ computers, networks, and printers. As a family-owned business, Shadow Systems is passionate and dedicated to providing high-quality technology solutions and customer service to our valued customers. With a guaranteed commitment to customer satisfaction and a focus on innovation, the Shadow Systems team exceeds expectations in every aspect. Shadow Systems is a multiple-time award-winning organization for its dedication to customer satisfaction and superior service in the enterprise, government, and retail industries nationwide. Only your Shadow knows your system. For more information, visit www.shadow-systems.com.

About Alcott Enterprises

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Alcott Enterprises offers over 50+ years of combined industry experience developing strategic alignment of business and technology, enabling digital transformations, and managing technical infrastructures working with startups to Fortune 500 companies. Our experts have been providing information technology consulting services for companies of all sizes across various industries and building next-generation company infrastructures that leverage the Cloud, A.I., and Machine Learning. For more information and updates, visit www.alcottenterprises.com.

