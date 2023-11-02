Home Business Wire Alchemer Digital Delivers Omni-channel Customer Engagement Across Digital Properties
Business Wire

Alchemer Digital Delivers Omni-channel Customer Engagement Across Digital Properties

di Business Wire

Digital leaders can listen to and communicate with customers through the digital channels where their customers choose to engage

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alchemer – a global leader in experience management and enterprise feedback technology – announces Alchemer Digital. Alchemer Digital includes Alchemer Mobile and Alchemer Web in a single platform, enabling digital leaders to leverage omni-channel engagement to drive higher value customer experiences.


Alchemer Digital allows organizations to engage with their customers across multiple digital channels, including SaaS applications, iOS and Android apps, and marketing websites. Alchemer Digital enables many customer interactions, including collecting feedback, sending messages and promotions, having direct conversations, and seamlessly measuring sentiment. Digital leaders can now connect with their customers through the digital channels they provide for them.

“Organizations are looking to engage their customers through feedback throughout the experiences and channels they create,” said Ryan Tamminga, SVP of Products and Services for Alchemer. “More and more, customers are engaging companies through digital channels – the ability for those companies to hear from and communicate to these customers through these channels needs to be an integral part of their feedback and experience strategy.”

Unlike most digital feedback products, Alchemer Digital was purpose built to engage directly with mobile and web customers. Organizations can leverage the platform to drive higher engagement and conversions from websites, increase mobile and web application usage, identify the new features that will attract and retain users, and more broadly understand how customers experience their brands and products.

Alchemer Digital is part of Alchemer’s suite of feedback products that help organizations connect and engage with customers across all their channels.

Alchemer Digital is available today. Learn more at alchemer.com/digital.

About Alchemer

Our wired-in, always-on approach to collecting and acting on feedback allows teams to hear from their customers and employees in the moments that matter most. By integrating into the systems organizations use every day, Alchemer keeps feedback in the hands of the people who can take action. Alchemer serves more than 13,000 global CX, HR, and market research customers, including many Fortune 500 companies. Alchemer is a KKR portfolio company. For more information about Alchemer visit www.alchemer.com.

Contacts

Jeannie Zaemes

(303) 250-2507

Jeannie.zaemes@alchemer.com

Articoli correlati

GFT and Goldman Sachs-Backed Digibee to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Finance Companies

Business Wire Business Wire -
Together, the Companies Will Reduce Resources That U.S. Banks, Financial Institutions and Insurers Invest in Transformation by up to...
Continua a leggere

Digital Wave Technology CEO Lori Schafer Honored in RIS News 2023 “Influentials: Top Movers and Shakers in Retail”

Business Wire Business Wire -
Schafer is one of 10 executives who was chosen based on their exceptional accomplishments in retail technology and their...
Continua a leggere

New Kinetic Auto Service Center Opens in Las Vegas to Accelerate EV and ADAS Digital Servicing and Maintenance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Kinetic’s partnership model brings industry-first AI and robotics technology to the automotive aftermarket to deliver infrastructure-as-a-service in under 60...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php