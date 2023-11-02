Alchemer Digital Delivers Omni-channel Customer Engagement Across Digital Properties

Digital leaders can listen to and communicate with customers through the digital channels where their customers choose to engage

Alchemer Digital allows organizations to engage with their customers across multiple digital channels, including SaaS applications, iOS and Android apps, and marketing websites. Alchemer Digital enables many customer interactions, including collecting feedback, sending messages and promotions, having direct conversations, and seamlessly measuring sentiment. Digital leaders can now connect with their customers through the digital channels they provide for them.

“Organizations are looking to engage their customers through feedback throughout the experiences and channels they create,” said Ryan Tamminga, SVP of Products and Services for Alchemer. “More and more, customers are engaging companies through digital channels – the ability for those companies to hear from and communicate to these customers through these channels needs to be an integral part of their feedback and experience strategy.”

Unlike most digital feedback products, Alchemer Digital was purpose built to engage directly with mobile and web customers. Organizations can leverage the platform to drive higher engagement and conversions from websites, increase mobile and web application usage, identify the new features that will attract and retain users, and more broadly understand how customers experience their brands and products.

Alchemer Digital is part of Alchemer’s suite of feedback products that help organizations connect and engage with customers across all their channels.

Alchemer Digital is available today. Learn more at alchemer.com/digital.

About Alchemer

Our wired-in, always-on approach to collecting and acting on feedback allows teams to hear from their customers and employees in the moments that matter most. By integrating into the systems organizations use every day, Alchemer keeps feedback in the hands of the people who can take action. Alchemer serves more than 13,000 global CX, HR, and market research customers, including many Fortune 500 companies. Alchemer is a KKR portfolio company. For more information about Alchemer visit www.alchemer.com.

