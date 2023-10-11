Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Launches OmniSwitch Milestone Plugin for Enhanced Video Surveillance Security

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, has introduced the Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch® Milestone Plugin to provide seamless integration with the Milestone XProtect® Video Management Software (VMS).





The plugin delivers enhanced network security and improved efficiency for organisations operating mission-critical video surveillance networks, where camera uptime is essential.

The service assurance solution enables remote troubleshooting of typical camera issues directly from the Milestone VMS. It enables operations teams to conveniently reset offline cameras and promptly implement resolutions, saving time and avoiding unnecessary IT team on-site visits.

Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch Milestone Plugin benefits include:

Camera status visibility: See the video surveillance working status at a glance alongside the Power over Ethernet ( PoE ) consumption and the maximum PoE power available.

Remote testing and troubleshooting: Test the status of individual cameras with one click, with the option to reset, if necessary. Ensure power to critical devices under any circumstance with PoE priority established on a per camera basis.

Quick retrieval of information: View real-time information on the network switch and status, including the model, version, IP address, location, PoE consumption and temperature.

Alarm manager: Forward event to alarm manager for proactive problem solving with OmniSwitch.

Heightened cybersecurity: Lock ports to cameras to prevent outside tampering and increase network security.

“We are delighted to introduce the Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch Milestone plugin, prioritising seamless integration and uninterrupted video surveillance for businesses and organisations around the world. Our determination to provide customers with exceptional products and services aligned with their needs means this solution offers a more user-friendly way to maintain a physically secure environment while increasing efficiency,” says Stephan Robineau, EVP, Network Business Division, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and President of ALE USA.

With this new plugin, available at no-charge, ALE brings cybersecurity to the physical security world to deliver resilient, secure and efficient videosurveillance networks.

The Alcatel-Lucent OmniSwitch Milestone plugin can be found on the Milestone System’s Technology Partner Finder.

#ENDS#

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise:

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

www.al-enterprise.com | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

About Milestone Systems:

Milestone Systems is a leading provider of data-driven video technology software in and beyond security that helps the world see how to ensure safety, protect assets, and increase business efficiency.

Milestone enables an open platform community that drives collaboration and innovation in the development and use of network video technology, with reliable and scalable solutions that are proven in more than 500,000 customer sites worldwide.

Founded in 1998, Milestone is a stand-alone company in the Canon group. For more information visit: www.milestonesys.com

Contacts

Media inquiries

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise



Carine Bowen, Global press



press@al-enterprise.com