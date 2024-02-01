Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Hosts Connex24, Its Global Partner Conference

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, cloud and networking solutions tailored to customers’ industries, is hosting its annual global partner conference from 7th-8th February 2024.





Connex24 will take to a virtual stage, enabling maximum participation from partners around the world. The theme of this year’s conference, which is open to over 3,400 business partners, taking place over the course of two days, is “Technology for a Sustainable Future.”

At the event, the executive management team will illustrate how Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise technology can help drive digital transformation for partners and their customers across multiple sectors including healthcare, education, government, transportation, hospitality and energy and utilities sectors.

Partners will be updated on the company’s strategy and on its focus for the coming year on driving connectivity and digital transformation for its key verticals. They will get to see plans for continued portfolio enhancements with solutions that are secure and compliant with relevant industry regulations. In addition, partners will gain an update on how Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is boosting its public, hybrid and private cloud offerings and providing support for customers in their digital transformation.

Claudio Soland, Senior Vice President, Global Go-to-Market (GMT) & Services, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise comments:

“Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is dedicated to embracing our customers’ digital transformations alongside our business partners. Recognising a growing trend in collaborative partner eco-systems, we’re actively fostering a model that unleashes powerful synergies among diverse partners. The upcoming Connex24 conference provides a prime opportunity to connect with our partners and empower them to champion robust networking connectivity, communication and cloud solutions.”

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is dedicated to supporting its global ecosystem of 3,400 business partners and its worldwide base of over a million customers. Connex24 provides a unique opportunity for partners to understand how Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s agile connectivity solutions can help customers overcome the complexities of today and drive their businesses forward through sustainable digital transitions.

