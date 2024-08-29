Albertsons Companies Pharmacies Announce COVID and Flu Vaccines Available Now to Help Protect Communities Against the Upcoming Respiratory Virus Season

BOISE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Albertsons Companies, Inc. [NYSE: ACI] pharmacies are now offering the latest monovalent mRNA COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna along with the annual flu vaccine, in anticipation of a challenging flu and COVID-19 season, as forecasted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).









“Albertsons Cos. pharmacies provide dedicated and personalized care to millions of patients every year, and our trusted pharmacists are here to dispense medications and administer vital vaccines in preparation for the upcoming fall and winter virus season,” said Anthony DalPonte, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy at Albertsons Cos. “Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools we have to keep ourselves healthy while also safeguarding our loved ones and our communities. As a long-standing community health partner, our 1,700 pharmacies nationwide make it easy to get vaccinated in a timely, safe and convenient way.”

This year, the CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older receive updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 and flu vaccines, with rare exceptions. The CDC says that the concurrent administration of both vaccines is considered safe.

Albertsons Cos.’ pharmacy teams are experienced in administering vaccinations and committed to making the process as seamless as possible. Appointments can be made online today using the vaccine appointment scheduler, available on the grocery app or website, and in store at more than 1,700 Albertsons Cos. pharmacy locations including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME and Tom Thumb. During these appointments, pharmacists can administer up to five immunizations, which includes additional vaccines, as indicated, such as those for shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

In addition, pharmacists are available to support individuals and families by addressing clinical-related questions, assisting customers in making informed healthcare decisions and offering consultations on vaccination history. Most pharmacy locations offer evening and weekend hours for added convenience.

For every immunization administered at an Albertsons Cos.’ pharmacy, recipients will receive a coupon eligible for 10 percent off their next grocery purchase up to $200, and access to a free digital vaccine record.*

To find more information about the current vaccines available, please click here. To view images, click here.

*Details of coupon can be found here.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of June 15, 2024, the Company operated 2,269 retail food and drug stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2023, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $350 million in food and financial support, including more than $35 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

