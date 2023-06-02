Albert Zhou Joins Corvus Insurance as Chief Risk Officer

Former SynchronoSure, SiriusPoint exec joins leading cyber underwriter

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corvus Insurance, the leading cyber underwriter powered by a proprietary AI-driven cyber risk platform, today welcomed Albert Zhou as Chief Risk Officer. Zhou brings more than 12 years of cross-functional insurance experience, with deep operational expertise in actuarial, risk, and analytics. He reports to the company’s President, Prashanth Gangu, and joins the leadership team.





“I was drawn to Corvus because of its strong underwriting results, which are enabled by an innovative and collaborative culture consisting of top-tier talent from both technology and insurance backgrounds,” said Zhou. “Cyber insurance is an exciting, non-commoditized insurance product that provides critical coverage to our policyholders while still allowing plenty of room for innovation and growth.”

Prior to joining Corvus, Zhou was the Chief Actuarial & Analytics Officer at SynchronoSure, an early stage commercial MGA. Previously, in 2021, he founded Toyl Ventures, a privately owned arbitrage trading firm focused on digital assets. Zhou also spent seven years at Third Point Re and SiriusPoint, most recently as SVP, Actuarial Director, where he led the U.S. actuarial team in pricing, reserving, capital modeling, and risk management. He began his career as an actuarial consultant at Ernst & Young and is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

“Albert’s deep experience and leadership will be instrumental in advancing Corvus’s industry leading approach to managing cyber risks on our journey to be the dominant cyber insurance player,” said Prashanth Gangu, President of Corvus Insurance.

In his new role at Corvus, Zhou will focus on implementing best-in-class risk and actuarial practices by overseeing pricing, reserving, systemic risk modeling, risk accumulation, and aggregation. He will also manage risk-taking through Corvus’s captive, Corvus Reinsurance Company. Zhou joins Corvus during a period of strong momentum following a year of solid growth. In 2022, Corvus grew cyber premiums by 80 percent while achieving a U.S. industry-leading loss ratio of 36%. Corvus was also named #2 on Forbes list of America’s Best Startup Employers 2023.

Corvus Insurance is building a safer world through insurance products and digital tools that reduce risk, increase transparency, and improve resilience for policyholders and program partners. Our market-leading specialty insurance products are enabled by advanced data science and include Smart Cyber Insurance® and Smart Tech E+O™. Our digital platforms and tools enable efficient quoting and binding and proactive risk mitigation. Corvus Insurance offers insurance products in the U.S., Middle East, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Current insurance program partners include Crum & Forster, Hudson Insurance Group, certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London, R&Q Accredited, SiriusPoint, and The Travelers Companies, Inc. Corvus Insurance, Corvus London Markets, and Corvus Germany are the marketing names used to refer to Corvus Insurance Agency, LLC; Corvus Agency Limited; and Corvus Underwriting GmbH. All entities are subsidiaries of Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc. Corvus Insurance was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices across the U.S., in the UK, and Germany. For more information, visit corvusinsurance.com.

