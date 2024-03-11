Albedo Expands Strategic Advisory Board

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Albedo, the first company to offer aerial quality imagery from space – enabled by the new orbit frontier of VLEO (very low earth orbit) – today announced the expansion of its Strategic Advisory Board to include LTG Patrick O’Reilly, US Army (Ret), and Rick Ambrose joining as members. They join existing members Vice Admiral Bob Sharp, USN (Ret), Jen Stewart, The Honorable Joan Dempsey, and Dr. John Deutch, who were announced in May 2023.





LTG Patrick O’Reilly, US Army (Ret) is a Vice President, Corporate Strategy at L3Harris Technologies, where he leverages his military and corporate expertise to focus on venture-capital investments in start-up technology companies. LTG O’Reilly is fully embedded in the Shield Capital Venture Investments firm’s team in accordance with the L3Harris / Shield Capital strategic partnership. Prior to his commercial industry roles, LTG O’Reilly enjoyed a distinguished, 35-year career in the US Army, highlighted by managing unprecedented missile, radar, power, vehicle, construction engineering, watercraft, and logistic research and acquisition programs, culminating in his becoming director of the US Missile Defense Agency. He maintains a commitment towards humanitarian efforts and service, evident in his past deployment to multiple hurricane and other natural disaster sites as a disaster relief associate for the American Red Cross, his position as on the board of advisors to a IP3 Coloration, and his position as a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council.

“Albedo is making access to affordable, high-resolution, space imagery that will shape both the military and commercial markets,” said LTG O’Reilly.

Rick Ambrose is a distinguished leader with over four decades of experience in the aerospace & defense industry. As the Space Executive Vice President for Lockheed Martin, Rick oversaw the strategic leadership of the $11 billion Space portfolio that provides advanced technology and mission-driven solutions for national security, civil, and commercial customers. In his 20-year career at Lockheed Martin, he served as executive leadership supporting the Information Systems & Global Solutions-National, Surveillance and Navigation Systems, and Mission Systems and Sensors’ Tactical Systems businesses. In addition to his impressive achievements at Lockheed Martin, Rick served as the Chair of the Board at Sandia National Laboratories and United Launch Alliance (ULA); he currently serves as a director on the Textron Board of Directors.

“I’m very excited to work with the Albedo team,” said Rick Ambrose. “This team knows how to build high-performance systems and I’ve been amazed with how quickly they’ve been able to build thus far.”

Albedo’s latest advisors add invaluable experience and tenure on how commercial space programs should navigate the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and the Hill. Together, all six advisors represent Albedo’s commitment towards supporting the national interest and its mission to be a dual-use technology.

About Albedo

Albedo builds VLEO satellites that collect visible and thermal imagery at the highest resolution commercially available. Once launched, the company will operate the satellites to provide imagery-as-a-service to industries including agriculture, insurance, energy, mapping, utilities, and defense. For more information, please visit https://albedo.com.

