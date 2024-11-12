Alaska Power & Telephone Company Completes Installation of the “SEALink South” Submarine Cable and Landing Sites

“Project Accomplished One Year Ahead of Schedule”









KETCHIKAN, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$APTL #AKleg–Alaska Power & Telephone Company proudly announces completion of the “SEALink South” submarine fiber optic cable project, the latest segment in its growing southeast Alaska broadband network. The AP&T team completed the installation one year ahead of schedule. SEALink South includes a submarine cable system interconnecting Ketchikan with the communities of Hollis and Coffman Cove, beachfront cable landing sites, various terrestrial facilities, and associated transport equipment. The new project further expands connectivity in Alaska’s Alexander Archipelago region, enhancing resilience through diverse routing options and a fiber “ring” around Prince of Wales Island. SEALink South is funded via a $29.3m USDA ReConnect grant, plus additional matching funds supplied by AP&T. Funds are also being used to construct fiber to the home in communities across Prince of Wales Island, with new buildouts scheduled to occur in the communities of Klawock (2024-2025), Hollis (2025), and Craig (2026).

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski remarked: “After hearing from Alaskans, strengthening rural infrastructure and broadband access was a priority of mine when crafting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The SEALink South project will help Alaskans on Prince of Wales have better access to telehealth services, education opportunities, connection with family and friends, and so much more.”

“I want to congratulate AP&T and all the Alaska stakeholders who did excellent work in completing the SEALink South project a year ahead of schedule,” said Senator Dan Sullivan. “This is great news for several of our southeast communities that will soon be able to enjoy high-speed, reliable broadband connectivity. I look forward to continue working with stakeholders across Alaska to help keep this kind of innovative momentum going with the goal of connecting every community in our state.”

In addition to supporting AP&T’s needs as a rural service provider, SEALink is available as a regional resource to assist carriers with transport and routing diversity requirements. This includes indigenous stakeholders working to develop tribal broadband solutions who have actively supported SEALink throughout the course of its development.

Richard (Chalyee Éesh) Peterson, President of the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, stated: “This project will bring reliable, high-speed internet access to Prince of Wales Island, opening up opportunities for education, economic development, and telehealth services. Tlingit & Haida / Tidal Network is proud to have played a role in this transformative project, which will greatly enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses in the region.”

A History of Broadband Infrastructure Development

The SEAink South project builds upon AP&T’s track record in developing submarine fiber optic projects to meet southeast Alaska’s rapidly growing internet and broadband access needs.

LCF – In 2016, AP&T completed the Lynn Canal Fiber (LCF) submarine cable project to increase speeds and capacity at the northern end of its network. LCF connects to the SAMN network and provides fiber optic-based transport between the communities of Skagway, Haines, and Juneau. The project involved developing a new beachfront cable landing site in Juneau.

– In 2020, AP&T obtained a $21.5m USDA grant to help develop the SEALink project, which interconnected Prince of Wales Island to Petersburg, Juneau, and the LCF project. The SEALink submarine cable was installed in 2022, two years ahead of schedule. The project also involved construction of new beach landing sites and terrestrial transport fiber crossing land owned by the US Forest Service. SEALink South – In 2022, AP&T was approved for a $29.3m USDA grant to construct the “SEALink South” project connecting Prince of Wales Island to Ketchikan, and new fiber to the home buildouts. AP&T has completed installation of the project’s submarine fiber optic cable and two new beach landing sites one year ahead of schedule.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company (OTCMKTS:APTL) is an employee- and investor-owned utility providing diverse broadband, communications, and energy services in over 40 communities throughout rural Alaska. Additional company information can be found at: www.aptalaska.com

