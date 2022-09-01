Home Business Wire Alaska Communications to Bring Cybersecurity Services to Protect Alaska Businesses of All...
Business Wire

Alaska Communications to Bring Cybersecurity Services to Protect Alaska Businesses of All Sizes

di Business Wire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With cyber criminals becoming more sophisticated than ever, cybercrime is a serious threat facing organizations of all sizes. Because of the complexity and risk associated with a cyberattack, many businesses look for help from cybersecurity specialists. With Security as a Service from Alaska Communications, businesses gain access to mature technologies that are fully customized to meet their needs.

“For many organizations, managed security services are the best choice,” said Cindy Christopher, director, Managed IT for Alaska Communications. “Finding and keeping skilled cybersecurity personnel, especially in Alaska, is both challenging and expensive. Partnering with managed service providers, like Alaska Communications, gives businesses access to mature technologies that are otherwise difficult to manage and afford.”

Alaska Communications can help businesses define and deploy right-sized policies, procedures and technologies. Offerings include:

  • Penetration testing
  • Network security assessment
  • vCISO (Virtual Chief Information Security Officer)
  • Employee training and awareness
  • Vulnerability management

According to a leading research institute, cyber/information security is the top area of investment for midrange enterprises.

“Security products can seem overwhelming and unattainable,” said Christopher. “That’s why many businesses benefit from working with a trusted partner who can put together a solution that meets their needs and budget.”

Businesses may request a consultation to get started.

As a free service to businesses and the community, Alaska Communications will host a security solutions webinar series. The company’s first webinar in this series, “A Buyer’s Guide to Cybersecurity Penetration Testing,” is from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Learn more and register to attend, here.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

Contacts

Heather Marron

Manager, Corporate Communications

Heather.Marron@acsalaska.com

