Alaska Communications Expands Broadband Availability and Speed in Alaska’s Interior

Using a variety of last mile technologies, the company delivers options and reliability to customers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In 2022, almost 5,000 homes in Alaska’s Interior region gained access to new broadband connectivity thanks to Alaska Communications’ network expansion.





“It’s hard to imagine life without reliable internet at a price consumers can afford,” said Mark Ayers, Alaska Communications chief technology officer. “But for many, the status quo has been premium pricing for service that frequently congests during peak service hours. We’re working to change that. Our effort to expand service to both urban and underserved areas mean more Alaskans have access to affordable internet supporting telemedicine, economic and educational opportunities, and more.”

Fiber to the Home

In 2022, 1,200 homes in Fairbanks and North Pole gained access to Alaska Communications Fiber.

“We’re excited to bring the fastest symmetric residential internet speeds to Alaskans,” said Ayers. “We’re in the final stages of turning up this pilot project and we look forward to expanding it significantly in 2023.”

The future of consumer broadband brings fiber optic cables all the way to the customer’s home. It’s ultra-reliable and very well suited to Alaska’s harsh climate. With dedicated symmetric speeds up to 2.5 Gigabits per second, Alaska Communications Fiber is ideal for working from home, gaming, small business applications and families with multiple internet users.

Connect America Fund Phase II

Utilizing funding in part through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Connect America Fund Phase II (CAF II) program, Alaska Communications has expanded broadband service to 2,400 locations in Fairbanks, North Pole, Delta Junction, Harding Lake and Nenana during 2022 offering speeds up to 50 Mbps.

Military housing expansion

Alaska Communications completed upgrades to its network on Fort Wainwright with availability in more than 1,200 homes on the installation. This service, provided in collaboration with AAFES, brings families up to 1 Gig download and up to 100 Mbps upload.

Looking ahead

Work continues in 2023 and beyond with additional network expansion in the Interior. The company is also participating the Alaska FiberOptic Project, a first-of-its-kind collaboration which will bring high-speed fiber internet to 12 communities along the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers for the first time, creating new economic opportunities for rural Alaskans.

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

