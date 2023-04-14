<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Alaska Communications Board Names Jim McCarley Interim CEO
Business Wire

Alaska Communications Board Names Jim McCarley Interim CEO

Business Wire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alaska Communications board of directors has appointed Jim McCarley to act in the role of interim CEO on a temporary basis.

“Our colleague, Bill Bishop, president and CEO, is taking a leave-of-absence to focus on his health as he receives cancer treatment, and we all send our best wishes for his health and recovery,” said Michael Prior, chairman of the board, Alaska Communications. “I’m confident Jim will continue the great work put in place by Bill and his team.”

McCarley has 30 years of technology experience, including aerospace and oil and gas. He has over 18 years leading large organizations, including multi-national corporations and technology companies.

“He has a great track record working in highly regulated industries and leading teams to execute on their strategic plans,” said Prior. “He will focus on listening to employees, customers and community leaders as he comes on board with our company.”

McCarley and his wife will relocate to Anchorage during his time as interim CEO. He looks forward to supporting local organizations and contributing to the community. McCarley will officially join Alaska Communications April 24.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

