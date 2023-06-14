<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Alaska Communications Announces Death of President and CEO, Bill Bishop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alaska Communications president and CEO, Bill Bishop, died June 13. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children.


Originally from North Pole, Bishop joined Alaska Communications 19 years ago, serving in a variety of sales and executive roles.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Alaska Communications Board and management team at ATN, I offer my, and our, condolences and deepest sympathies to Bill’s family, and to his friends and colleagues,” said Michael Prior, chairman, Alaska Communications. “Bill was well-loved and respected by so many, and his leadership and presence, both at Alaska Communications and in the broader Alaska community, will be greatly missed.”

Bishop was currently taking a leave-of-absence to focus on his health and medical treatments. During this time, the Alaska Communications board of directors appointed Jim McCarley interim CEO. McCarley will continue in this capacity until a permanent placement is determined.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.

